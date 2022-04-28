How man died at Rukutana’s home

Police are investigating circumstances under which a man died at the home of former Labour minister Mwesigwa Rukutana in Upper Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The incident took place last Friday as two men were digging a Shaduf (a hand operated device for lifting water) at the home of Mr Rukutana when the walls caved in on one of them, burying him.

The late was identified as Mathias Kwesigwa. Fire brigade trucks were brought to retrieve the body in vain.

Daily Monitor has established that since Friday when the incident occurred, area residents have been restricted from accessing Mr Rukutana’s home that is heavily guarded.

The Shaduf, which was measuring about 120 feet, was being dug in one of Mr Rukutana’s three homes that are adjacent to each other.

Mr Michael Mutesa, a resident, told thispublication that the two men had been locally contracted to do the job.

“From Friday, the police trucks have been trying to recover the body but they have failed because the water hole was too deep and police officers are afraid that they could be buried too,” he said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the incident yesterday and said they were working to retrieve the body.

“Police at Kabalagala working with Fire Prevention and Rescue services responded to an incident on April 22. It is alleged while Mathias Kwesigwa was digging a Shaduf at the home of Mwesigwa Rukutana, the soil collapsed, covering him. The team has been at the scene since then and efforts are still on to retrieve the body which is believed to be 125ft under,” he said.