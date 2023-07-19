How man killed wife, hid body in septic tank

Last Thursday, relatives of Monica Nabukenya, 25, received communication from her, unaware that it would be their final contact.

However, two days later, Raed Wated, Nabukenya’s 58-year-old husband, reported her disappearance at Kayabwe Police Station, allegedly intending to divert the investigation.

But as fate would have it , Nabukenya’s relatives, who had also received reports of her ‘disappearance’, arrived at the same police station, asserting that Wated knew of her whereabouts.

This prompted detectives together with Wated and his in-laws to visit the couple’s home in Kalagala Village, Kayabwe Town Council, Mpigi District on Monday evening .

“When we entered the gate, a foul smell welcomed us and it is at this point that the man revealed to detectives that he had actually killed my sister after a DNA test proved that he is not the biological father of the baby girl ,” Ms Royce Nayiga, the deceased’s sister, says.

Wated later led detectives to a septic tank in the compound where he had dumped Nabukenya’s body.

Ms Nayiga says Nabukenya had earlier disclosed to them that she had misunderstandings with Wated over the paternity of their six-month-old baby and when she was reported missing, they sensed something was amiss.

“We thought they would resolve their issues as wife and husband but we were shocked to receive information that he had killed her ,” she says.

Mr Richard Ddumba, the chairperson of Kalagala Village, Kayabwe Town Council and also a neighbour of the couple, says both Wated and Nabukenya lived a private life until recently when disagreements arose.

“What I know, the couple had one baby, when the man received information that the baby belonged to another man , he took the child for DNA which proved that he is not the real father,” he says.

Monica Nabukenya, deceased

Mr Ddumba says a distressed Wated approached him four months ago, saying he was pushing for divorce .

“As he was trying to secure divorce, I got shocked to learn that he had instead chosen to kill the wife,” he says

Nabukenya’s body, according to Ddumba, was naked and had started to decompose .

Ms Jesca Nabisubi, another neighbour, says the wife had opted to leave her husband’s house and stayed with relatives in Kayabwe Town .

“But last Thursday, I was surprised to see her at their home together with the baby and I learnt later that the husband had invited her to resolve their differences as a couple ,” she says.

Ms Nabisubi says the deceased always moved with her baby and was surprised to see the suspect carrying the child last Thursday.

“So, later on Friday when I saw the husband feeding the baby, I got suspicious because it was the woman always carrying the baby,” Nabisubi explains

According to Nabisubi, the victim was running a supermarket that Wated established for her.

Mr Stephen Mwogezi, the village defence secretary, says the suspect became a resident a decade ago after buying a plot of land where he constructed a house.

“Unlike many foreigners who keep renting apartments, that man bought a plot and built a house . He later married that woman and were staying together, previously they had a helper, but had left the home by the time of the incident,” he says.

Mr Dauda Hirigi Were, the Katonga Regional Police commander, says the suspect was yesterday taken to the his home to reconstruct the scene . The suspect was also yet to record an extra-judicial statement.

“He confessed that he killed the wife because what she did to sire a child with another man is an abomination in their culture ,” he says,

Mr Were says preliminary investigations had revealed that Nabukenya had two children prior to marrying Raed .

The suspect is an Israeli national who worked as a manager at a machinery workshop.

Similar cases

On September 10,2021, a decomposing body of Immaculate Onebe, wife of Francis Onebe, an accountant, was found in a septic tank in their home in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb. Onebe,who is currently facing trial first reported that his wife had been kidnapped by strangers nine months earlier.

Ten months ago, police in Kagadi District arrested Daniel Nizeyimaana, a resident of Yurudani Ward, Rugashari Town Council over allegations of killing his wife Annet Katushabe, 28.The suspect hit the wife with a blunt object on the head which killed her instantly.