How mandatory vaccination will affect motorists, travellers

Many transport operators and travellers may find it hard to implement President Museveni’s directive after it emerged that less than two million people are fully vaccinated out of 22 million.

While addressing the nation on New Year’s Eve, the President announced the full reopening of the economy.

He opened the transport sector but on condition that all travellers above the age of 18 years are fully vaccinated and must wear masks and sanitise to stem the spread of the pandemic.

However, the transport operators and travellers told Daily Monitor yesterday that whereas it will be easy to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs)such as wearing masks and sanitising, presenting vaccination cards may not work immediately since many passengers have not yet been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health hopes to vaccinate about 22 million Ugandans by the end of this year.

So far, 9.8 million people have received the first dose, while 1.5 million have received fully vaccinated.

The manager of Namayiba Bus Park in Kampala, Mr Nelson Ssekandi, said the move would prompt some of the unvaccinated travellers to forge vaccination cards to make their way through.

Mr Ssekandi also said some bus travellers may choose to book online and be picked up on the way.

“We shall enforce the President’s directives and we are waiting for the Ministry of Health to tell us what to do.

However, it is a bit hard for transport operators to implement the vaccination directive. Most of them have taken long without making money. It may be hard for them to let unvaccinated travellers go,” he said.

Mr Ssekandi also said encouraging people to go for vaccination would be a better solution than denying them access to means of transport.

He said the management of Namayiba Bus Park had written to the Ministry of Health requesting its officials to pitch camp at the park and vaccinate travellers and bus crews.

Mr Ssekandi added that during the first lockdown, a similar request was extended to the ministry, something that saw more than 85 percent of drivers, conductors, travellers, booking clerks and managers vaccinated.

He, however, said many of those vaccinated were working for buses that go to countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan among others.

“There was no way one could cross the border without being vaccinated. We invited the Ministry of Health officials, who spent two weeks in the bus park vaccinating people. We are again appealing to the government to mobilise people for mass vaccination and ease our work. We will try our best to encourage passengers and crews to observe the SOPs,” Mr Ssekandi said.

He said encouraging people to go for vaccination would save more Ugandans since they are not good at abiding by set rules and regulations.

Mr Ssekandi also said during the first lockdown, each boda boda stage was required to have a temperature gun and a book where details of passengers could be recorded but according to him, 99 percent of the cyclists are not implementing this directive.

The spokesperson of the New Taxi Park, Mr Abdul Lubega, said whereas they are excited about the reopening of the economy, they are worried that their business is likely to be interrupted by the new development.

“We shall tell people what to do. We are already making announcements in regards to the President’s directive but our worry is that we may get very few travellers since most of them, especially students, have not been fully vaccinated. People are poor. They are eager to work and make money,” Mr Lubega said.

He advised travellers not to politicise the issue of observing the SOPs, saying Covid-19 is real and kills.

Mr Daniel Matovu, a businessman, who hails from Gomba District, but runs a business on Nasser Road in the city centre, said the directive will give a leeway to transport owners to extort money from unvaccinated travellers.

“You know how corrupt some Ugandans are. The transport operators can be easily bribed by passengers. Besides, they are too poor to chase away passengers regardless of their vaccination status,” Mr Matovu said.

Ms Angella Namusoke, a mother of two and a vegetable seller, who confessed that she has not yet been vaccinated due to her busy schedule, said the directive will leave her at the mercy of middlemen who will buy and sell her vegetables at a higher price.

“It will be hard for me to travel to villages to look for vegetables myself. I fear to be arrested. I will have to buy from the middlemen at a higher price,” she said.

Mr John Odoke, a 30-year-old electrician, who said he was fully vaccinated, welcomed the directive, saying it would guard those who have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said officials from the ministries of health, transport, and the traffic police will this week have a meeting with the taxi and bus operator to agree on the SOPs that are in line with President Museveni’s directive.

Mr Enanga said operators who are not willing to abide by the new directive should stick to the previous arrangement of carrying 50 per cent capacity to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

He said errant drivers will have to face the law.