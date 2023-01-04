How Mbarara youth are thriving on bricklaying

As the country’s population keeps growing, the trend is driving demand for the construction of more housing units, making real estate a fast-growing venture.

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), the housing deficit in the country is approximated to be 2.1 million units and this has attracted several people to invest in the sector.

Go to the farm and dig, Museveni tells youth

Having failed to acquire their desired jobs, a group of youth in Mbarara City have embraced bricklaying as a source of livelihood.

Mr Habibu Mugisha, 28, a resident of Maziba in Kabale District, started the business after completing Primary Seven.

“When I completed my Primary Seven, I did not have money to continue with studies, so I decided to come and start bricklaying in Mbarara,” he told Daily Monitor this week.

Mr Mugisha said bricklaying involves four stages, which are preparing the clay, moulding, drying and brick burning.

“There is no easy job because you must be prepared for all those stages but it is a lifesaving venture. I have managed to look after my family and paid rent regardless of the challenges that come with the business,” he said.

Mr Cosma Nahwera, a resident of Kikagati, Isingiro District, who completed a bricklaying and concrete practice course two years ago, started a similar business in Rubiri cell in Mbarara City South division after failing to find a job.

“I lost hope in getting employed, so I started bricklaying to raise enough capital to start my own businesses. I, however, ask the government to give us grants either as groups or individuals,” he said.

Govt needs to do more to help youth

Mr Deus Beronda, a resident of Rugando, Rwampara, who completed his Senior Four and joined the business after seeing his friends earn a living from it.

“I witnessed my friends earn much from this business and I felt I should join them. We would like our leaders to help us acquire loans and capital to boost our business,” he said.

Mr Abdulakim Mwasi, 35, the chairperson Rubiri Bricklayers Association, a resident of Rubiricell, in Mbarara City, has been in the trade for more than 12 years.

“I have managed to look after my family, and also bought properties, including plots of land. This business requires little money for a start-up and it does not ask for academic documents,” he said.

“One spends Shs130 per brick from the first stage to the last stage of production but we sell it at Shs250 which is profitable,” Mr Mwasi said.

Despite employing several people, the business has caused adverse effects on the environment since it involves cutting trees for firewood and encroaching on wetlands and swamps.

“While doing our activities, we try much to protect our environment by not encroaching on swamps, and we help in levelling ground,” Mr Mwasi said.

The city clerk, Mr Assy Abireeba, said they are yet to give out licences to people to carry out the project.

“We haven’t started licensing those who operate in the brick business, we only tax transporters of their products, but we plan to start directly licensing those who lay bricks,” he said.

Conservation efforts

The western region National Environment Management Authority (Nema) focal person, Mr Jeconious Musingwire, said they have been sensitising brickmakers on the benefits of conserving the environment.

“We usually teach them to cover ditches once they are done with their business, the challenge is that those who directly do bricklaying have landlords and it becomes hard for them to ensure the conservation of the environment since they only aim at making money,” he said. “Landlords are the ones who are responsible for the conservation of the environment, especially bricklaying sites. It’s their responsibility to ensure those who carry out bricklaying follow the set guidelines,” Mr Musingwire added.