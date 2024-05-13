How midwife helped 5 mothers to deliver at once

Earlier this year, during the night shift at Otweze Health IV in Amuru District, Ms Jackline Okoth, a midwife, found herself miraculously helping five mothers deliver five babies at ago, a scenario she described as “exhausting”.

She explains that somehow, on that day, her colleague who was supposed to also be on duty, was absent, having lost a close relative.

How it happened

The midwife said the five mothers arrived around midnight at Otweze Health Centre.

“Four mothers arrived at the facility at once. Using my knowledge, I quickly identified the one who was feeling the most pain and laid her on the bed while the others waited. As I concentrated on the one on the bed, I heard two others crying. I swiftly removed my gloves, changed them, and rushed to assist,” Ms Okoth said.

The midwife further recalls that four of the women gave birth on the floor.

“We didn’t have enough beds, so four of them gave birth on the floor. I remember changing gloves quickly. While attending to one mother, I noticed another mother had just delivered on the floor. The baby was fine but needed oxygen,” she said.

Ms Okoth said she was gripped with fear, because anything could have wrong.

She added: “That night, I feared I might lose them. While focusing on the first four mothers, a fifth mother suddenly dropped everything on the floor, and I quickly changed my gloves to help her.”

Ms Okoth, however, explained that she was pleased to have saved all five mothers and their babies, noting that even the baby who required oxygen, got better.

She, however, decried staff shortage.

“We are only two midwives serving a population of more than 10,000 in Amuru District. Sometimes we work both day and night shifts. I have to attend to outpatient expecting mothers, post-natal ward and we also have those attending antenatal,” Ms Okoth, who also attends to pregnant women at Atiak Health Centre IV in Amuru, said.

Uganda has an estimated coverage of about 17 midwives per 10,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that at least 71 nurses and midwives per 10,000 people are needed to achieve at least 80 percent of the universal health coverage targets.

According to the National Midwives Association, 75 percent of deaths that occur in the facilities are due to a lack of relevant skills by the midwives despite the timely turn up of the mothers.

Speaking during the International Day of Midwives on May 5 , Ms Juliana Lunguzi, the programme coordinator of Sexual Reproductive Health at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), urged the government to recruit more midwives, enhance their salaries and also improve their working conditions to ensure more mothers and babies survive.

She added: “Midwives are often the only healthcare workers serving people in hard-to-reach places and evidence shows that competent midwives can provide 90 percent of maternal health care.”

Midwives wanted

The 2023 Ministry of Health Annual report indicated a rise from 1,226 in 2022 to 1,276 in 2023, translating into an increase of 50 mothers dying.

The leading cause of death among mothers is severe bleeding, followed by high blood pressure