How MPs debated NMG-U ban

Parliament on October 30 spent about 40 minutes debating the ban imposed on Daily Monitor journalists, a move that has raised concerns about press freedom and the public’s right to information.

MPs pressed for details on the exact offence committed by the media house, but their questions yielded no clear response. The Deputy Speaker confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing, urging patience as facts are verified.

The discussion highlighted growing unease among lawmakers over restrictions on journalists. Daily Monitor’s Damali Mukhaye captured the session.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa: I promised to cross-check with the office of the clerk regarding NMG, so I cross-checked, and I have been told that there is an active investigation going on, and that Parliament is complying with the investigation. So once the investigation is complete, parliament will be reaching out to the affected media.

But I also want to make a clarification that Parliament is not operating in silence like some people have been insinuating. We are on other TVs and media, and we are also live on social media, so not being live on one media does not mean that we are working in darkness or operating in darkness. So, we are going to wait as an institution as these matters are handled, and then we shall be communicating again. I want to thank you.

Mr Odur Jonathan, Erute County South, and Acting Leader of Opposition in Parliament: Thank you, Mr Speaker. I raise to speak to your communication, and I am going to pick one item you have communicated about, the active investigation into the ban on NMG from covering parliament. Whereas I welcome that communication, Mr Speaker, I think the nature of the investigation and by whom, and what offence needs to come out clearly. it needs to come out clearly and explain why parliament is doing that.

My Understanding is that NMG was stopped because of the contestation they have. The administration of this Parliament acts for and on behalf of all of us as Members of Parliament, and if there is something that needs to be brought to our attention, it has to come now because the coverage given by NMG is not only for parliament, but it also infringes on the individual members of parliament. So if it pleases you, we do not get a blanket statement about investigations. They are investigating what? The country needs to know.

Deputy Speaker: I will be briefed by my colleagues about what investigation they are doing. However, colleagues, you are free to interact with NMG; you can interact with them on the phone and on social media. But also, the content released by national broadcasters is free for anyone to use. So, anyone who wants to use the information that takes place here can tap it from UBC, it is a national television, and they can get information from there.

The ICT minister, Mr Chris Baryomunsi: Like we have said, an investigation is going on, so let us wait for the report. But also properly to inform you is that we have what we call Minimum Broadcasting Standards and all media houses and practitioner are required by law to follow those standards and if there is breach of any of the Standards, then action has to be taken because we have freedom of the press, but we do not operate in vacuum, that if you breach them, then the State takes action but let’s wait for the investigation and the report shall be shared with the public.

Mr Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, the Kalungu West MP: We are getting a slow and sure dose of media houses, which is very dangerous. Your statement says that there are codes of standards and how they are required to operate. If you hear what the deputy speaker has said and the leader of the opposition, then there is a problem. Why not you come out with a statement and tell us the particular people who should not be written about in this country? You say that when you write about this particular person or so and so, it is a breach of media standards, and there shall be no problem.

Because you know the president stopped NMG from covering him, but remember, most of you government officials go to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment, and the hospital is part of NMG. As you continue harassing them, you must be careful about their services. I am missing NTV here. I miss them covering me here. Not because I am very ugly, but because I am speaking sense, so if you continue getting that slow by sure Mr Speaker, it’s not right. Because in the news, if a dog bites a man, it is not news, but if a man bites a dog, then it makes news. That is what happens in media houses. You are blocking them from this side, but other media houses are covering similar stories. Imagine my 78 mother is asking about NTV, the priests are asking, and a Muslim. Everybody is asking about it. Come to us, Mr Speaker, and tell us what you have done. It is your chair there to solve these challenges.

Deputy Speaker: You read the statement from NMG yesterday. They said they are unstoppable, and they said they are covering whatever we do not want them to cover. So if they are accessing whatever they need, why are they complaining? You are unstoppable. So we need restraint from everybody, that is what I would think. However, I do not know. It is up to whoever is operating it.

MP Ssewungu Gonzaga: It is okay, Mr Speaker, you have my number and I have yours, I beg you to share that kind of statement. Because I have not seen that one. I will also talk to them. Because you will stop me from speaking here in parliament, and that is the practice. Otherwise, Minister of Information, take my words seriously, your slow dose will also affect you, it will affect me, and even those people.

ICT Minister: I think there is no crisis. Just like the speaker said, he has information; there is an investigation going on, let’s wait. And like he said, NTV or any other media house is free to tap from UBC about any information they need, so there is nothing that stops them from getting content from the national broadcaster. But for emphasis, the media is regulated in Uganda, and you debate as if the media has free-range to air whatever they want. Actually, there are some radio stations we turn off, especially in this election season, when they become unruly. So Hon Ssewungu, your threats notwithstanding. I think you should let the state regulate the media in Uganda.

MP Odur: We acknowledge that the government regulates, and where there is a violation, I think it is prudent for the government to be honest and transparent. If there is any breach of Minimum Broadcasting Standards, we ought to know. If I am accused of murder and I am being investigated, I am told that we are investigating so and so. So, can you inform us what particular broadcasting standard was violated by NMG, and if amongst sanctions available are passed in the law? Why would you allow them to cover other functions of the government and single out only parliament, which is the epicenter of this government, and say we are banning them?. Can you clarify what minimum broadcasting standard they violated and your choice of sanction?

ICT minister: When a matter is under investigation, as you know as a friendly lawyer, we minimise the debate in public until the matter is solved. So I request you to be patient until the matter is out.

NMG ban

The standoff between NMG journalists and government institutions began in March, when reporters from NTV and Daily Monitor were blocked from covering President Museveni’s public events without any official explanation. The ban later extended to State House activities, leaving the media house unable to directly report on presidential engagements. This week, on Monday, Parliament also stopped NMG-U journalists from accessing its premises, further escalating concerns over the shrinking media space in Uganda. On Wednesday, Daily Monitor journalists were barred from accessing Parliament after security personnel told them to leave, sparking public outcry.