How MPs sourced Shs100m bailout

The plan by some parliamentarians from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to get a financial bailout from President Museveni started as an informal discussion in July last year.

But the conversation was later passed onto the Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, who then oversaw the entire process until yesterday when it finally hatched into a Shs100m financial bailout for each of the beneficiary MPs. But Mr Obua yesterday told Monitor through a WhatsApp message that all the claims were simply lies.

“I am upcountry. I'm not aware about what you are talking about…” he said.









Both the Parliament leadership and the Office of the Speaker denied any knowledge of the matter. But our sources say a number of MPs from the NRM party, joined by their “friendly” Opposition and Independent counterparts between Monday night and Tuesday morning, reportedly picked up the Shs100m financial bailout. They reportedly pocketed the share between 8pm and 9pm on April 7 and in the morning on April 8 from one of the top offices in Parliament.









Other MPs allegedly picked up the cash from a prominent office near Parliament while their Opposition and Independent counterparts reportedly picked theirs from a residence in upscale Nakasero in Kampala, known for housing top officials in government. Sources close to this cash bonanza told Daily Monitor that the beneficiaries kicked up the bailout scheme last year when they tagged it at Shs20m, raised it to Shs50m, then Shs60m, before settling on Shs100m. Sources say the entire plan started four months before the passing of the contentious Coffee Amendment Bill.

President Museveni

It was first mooted as an internal discussion by NRM parliamentarians from one region after they reportedly met President Museveni in Entebbe and pledged unwavering resolve to see through his RAPEX proposals that the Opposition had vowed to scuttle. But when their counterparts from other regions learnt about the cash hunt, the entire blueprint was reportedly adjusted to embrace those that had been left out and was passed onto the Government Chief Whip, who later oversaw the entire process till yesterday when it finally materialised.

“MPs from the two regions had asked for Shs60m to be given to each of their members during a meeting with the President last year over the Coffee Bill. But when a certain minister from another region learnt about the move, they faced the President during one of the Cabinet meetings and questioned why he should favour only a section of MPs and yet for the Bill to pass, it requires their collective backing. This forced the altering of the plan to include all,” a source said. Upon receiving a consolidated request from his party members and their Opposition and Independent friends, Mr Obua reportedly presented it to the President for consideration in January this year. He reportedly explained the financial constraints the members were enduring, including debts and pressure from Opposition.









The President, the sources, said promised to look into the matter but did not commit to taking action until yesterday when it emerged that the MPs had picked their cash from the three places. This publication yesterday between 8.50am and 9.40am counted up to 20 odd people who entered and left at interval an office on the fifth floor of the House. Each of the persons spent at least 10 minutes on the floor.

Presidency, Parliament responds

We could not establish the source from which the bailout cash was derived. The State House officials that this newspaper reached out to referred this publication to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus. Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, said: “I cannot confirm or deny because I am far away in the field, but being a parliamentary issue, call the Chief Whip.”

But Mr Obua yesterday told Daily Monitor through a WhatsApp message that all the claims were simply lies. “I am upcountry. I am not aware about what you are talking about…Thank you,” he said. Both the Parliament leadership and the Office of the Speaker denied any knowledge of the matter. Ms Grace Gidudu, the assistant director of communications and public affairs at Parliament, told Daily Monitor that the House was not aware of the said payment. “I am not aware of anything like that; you are breaking news to me. There are clear channels on how MPs receive their money and besides that, we don’t know anything,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Joseph Sabiiti, the spokesperson of the Office of the Speaker, said: “I am not aware of what you are talking about, and the last time I checked, Parliament payments were made through the Commission, not the Speaker’s residence.” This cash payouts cast more doubt on the integrity of the Parliament, whose members have since 2005 reportedly traded their conscience in exchange for money. Dr Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, said the MPs have sold the mandate of the people in exchange for a few pieces of silver.







Precedents

In December 2023, the MPs reportedly were given Shs100m each to pass the Shs5.2 trillion supplementary budget. But Speaker Among dismissed these reports as mere lies aimed at maligning the House and its leadership. In June 2022, reports emerged that legislators had received a Sh40m ‘bribe’ each to pass a supplementary budget, which contained Shs77b for State House, even before the budget for the 2022/23 Financial Year was read.

Dr Twaha Kagabo, the Bukoto South MP, who tried to return this “dirty money,” was later forced to apologise to Speaker Among and his colleagues for “tarnishing the image of Parliament for his false allegation.”

Parliament in November 2017 handed each of the MPs Shs29m to use for consultation during the controversial move by the ruling NRM party to amend Article 102B to remove the age-cap of 75 years for one to stand for presidency. This money was viewed as a bribe, which was rejected by a section of Opposition MPs. The 2017 development came seven years after a section of Opposition MPs in the 8th Parliament rejected Shs20m that had been wired into their accounts, two months to the end of their tenure. The money was reportedly meant for mobilisation for “prosperity for all” scheme.

Ugandan legislators also failed the integrity test in 2005 when they each pocketed Shs5m to remove the term limits, which some of the MPs and experts yesterday described as the start of the erosion of integrity at the House.

Mr Wilfred Niwagaba, the Shadow Attorney General, said the use of money to manipulate MPs has been in practice since 2005 when the legislators were influenced to remove the term limits.

“I have never received it [money], but anything to do with the execution of the MPs' duties is greatly regrettable and shameful if it is true that MPs are bribed,” Mr Niwagaba said. Ms Birete said: “Parliament is a sell-out and a mere rubber stamp of regime excesses. They sold the mandate of the people in exchange for a few pieces of silver. This is open theft of taxpayers' money orchestrated by the leadership of Parliament.”









The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, yesterday said: “We have been hearing about this move by the government to award MPs, especially from NRM and some Opposition – basically to thank them for passing the controversial Coffee Bill and prepare grounds for the upcoming amendment of the controversial UPDF Act. We have learnt that there is money which is exchanging hands in Parliament. Information reaching us is that they are giving each NRM MP Shs100m each. Our country needs a reboot. But as the Opposition, once we find out that our member benefited, we shall take disciplinary measures. But for NRM, we shall continue exposing them – good enough, the UPDF Act is coming; we shall see their debating,” he said.

Mr Fred Ebil, the secretary general of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party, said they will institute a tribunal to question their MPs if they received the money. “And if it is true, we shall take serious action because as UPC, we condemn bribery and all its associations, why would the people paid huge salaries to serve us start taking bribes,” he said.









NRM spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo also said: “I am not aware of anything but I think it is the chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus who is in position to comment about it, but it will be sad if it is true because MPs are paid to do the work they execute and I don’t see any essence of rewarding them.”

Both political commentators and players questioned the timing of the cash handout, which comes at a time when the Cabinet approved new reforms in the proposed UPDF Amendment Act. Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi told reporters at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday that the approved draft proposal will be tabled before the House, which is expected to sit either this week or next week.

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua

The Bill that has widely been opposed is in response to the January 31 landmark ruling where the Supreme Court banned the trial of civilians in military courts and as well ordered all those with pending cases in these courts to be transferred to civilians’ courts. Mr Baryomunsi said the Cabinet closed all the gaps that were raised, including creating a window of appeal on judgement made by military courts, ensuring that the judges in these courts study law, among other issues. With this development, MPs who will; be seen as having benefited from the money will be put to test, when debating controversial clauses that are seen as unpopular among the masses. “I am waiting to see how they will handle the Bill because it will be a great test for them,” Mr Niwagaba said.

Key players say

Wilfred Niwagaba Shadow Attorney General.

Money at the Parliament has been on since 2005 when the President allegedly bribed MPs. I have never received it from him, but anything to do with the execution of the MPs’ duties is greatly regrettable and shameful if it is true that MPs are bribed.

Emmanuel Dombo, spokesperson of NRM.

I am not aware of anything but I think it is the chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus who is in position to comment about it, but it will be sad if it is true because MPs are paid to do the work they execute and I don’t see any essence of rewarding them.

Faruk Kirunda, deputy Presidential Secretary.

I cannot confirm or deny because I am far away in the field, but being a parliamentary issue, call the Chief Whip.

Joseph Sabiiti, spokesperson of the Office of the Speaker.

I am not aware of what you are talking about, and the last time I checked, parliament payments were made through the Commission, not the Speaker’s residence.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

We have been hearing about this move by the government to award MPs, especially from NRM and some Opposition, basically to thank them for passing the controversial coffee Bill and preparing grounds for the upcoming controversial coffee amendment.

Grace Gidudu, the assistant director of communications and public affairs.

I am not aware of anything like that; you are breaking news to me. There are clear channels on how MPs receive their money, and besides that, we don’t know anything.

History of alleged bribery in parliament

• Shs100m – April 2025

• Shs100m- December 2023

• Shs40m – June 2022

• Shs29m - 2017 Togikwatako

• Shs20m- January 2011

• Shs5m - 2005 Term limit removal



