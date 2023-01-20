How Muhoozi-Museveni politics has divided Mitooma

On October 1, 2022, during the belated Youth Day celebrations for Mitooma District at Bubangizi Playground, district youth leadership together with their counterparts from Ankole Sub-region asked Vice President Jessica Alupo alongside several other ministers to endorse President Museveni as NRM candidate for 2026 elections.

Ms Alupo, who was joined by Minister of Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafiire, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Francis Mwebesa and Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja subsequently endorsed Mr Museveni as the NRM sole candidate for 2026 general elections.

Mr Mao told the youth to prepare themselves for the peaceful change of president by 2031 and that the youth will be the ones to benefit from the new leadership.

“I am the mechanic of the Constitution. The future of Uganda is bright, keep yourselves healthy. Uganda will be built on the dreams of young people and I am here to challenge you to dream big,” he then told the youth.

Mr Mao asked the youth to be optimistic in the leadership of the country by widening their dreams and focusing on the future rather than the circumstances surrounding them.

“You may be an orphan, struggling with school fees and from a poor family but the past is not equal to the future. All those things will be left behind,” he said.

However, Maj Gen Otafiire challenged the youth that endorsement of President Museveni is only a mandate of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) but not youth groups.

He cautioned the against from getting involved in fights of people whose motives they do not understand.

“Please fight to build on what we have done, do not fight to destroy what has been achieved. You whom we call the emerging force should not fight to destroy the dominant force and the dominant force should not fight to destroy the declining force because society is composed of three components, the old force, the dominant force and the emerging force,” he said.

He added: “Do not squander your lives fighting for non-issues. Fight for values and what concerns you. Learn to emulate the good examples of your leaders. Learn to accept right, learn to reject wrong. Learn to accept positive philosophy and reject negative philosophy. Learn not to fight for ethnicity and religion.”

Since then, Mr Otafiire has been seen in the media watering down Mr Muhoozi Kainerugabe’s political ambitions to contest for presidency.

Mr Otafiire’s comments on Muhoozi have not pleased residents of Mitooma District and has left the district NRM chairperson, Mr Wilberforce Muhangi Byabooneka, worried that it will disorganise grass root mobilisation.

The Mitooma District chairperson, Mr Benon Karyaija, said everyone has a role to play towards the development of this country.

“ To demand respect, you must as well respect others. As leaders, we need to be flexible because we are old and this country needs young leaders that will take up the mantle when we are not here. So when Muhoozi is coming up, he should not be discouraged but rather supported,” he said.

Last week a section of youth from Mitooma District led by Mr Edgar Rwambiika held a peaceful demonstration in Keshenshero Town Council, Mr OtafiIre’s backyard, protesting his (Otafiire) comments on Muhoozi.

“Gen Otafiire is attacking each and every leader in Mitooma District and outside and now he is spreading a lot of lies about Gen Muhoozi and youth. We see him as a generational leader,” he said.

Mr Johnson Nagaasha, a youth, said: “It’s a shame for some leaders to despise what the majority wants. I remember they also started like that in their youthful days, why are they forgetting so soon? This is our time, their time has expired, they should know.”