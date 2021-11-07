How Muwonge beat anti-terror swoop in Wakiso

For 11 days, a joint security team has been tracking a suspected bomber, an alleged accomplice in the Swift bus bombing on October 26 at Lungala, on the Masaka-Mpigi Road.

Yusuf Muwonge, alias Amza Ssendagire, is the man believed to have disembarked from a Swift coach.

Security agents think he returned to Kampala to work out his passport processes.

Since the bombing, Muwonge has reportedly been staying at his sister’s home at Kireka Bbira, Nakabugo Parish, Mumyuka Wakiso Sub-county in Wakiso District. Nakabugo Parish lies some 13.3 kilometres away or 29 minutes’ drive from Kampala via the Kampala - Northern Bypass highway and onto Sentema Road.

Before the authorities could catch up with Muwonge, two bombs had been blasted, leaving two people dead – one at Ronnie’s and Uncle Sam’s Pork joint and another on Swift bus, leaving several injured.

The swoop

But on Thursday night at 9pm, the security crack unit swooped on a house owned by Muwonge’s in-law, at Kireka-Bbira in Wakiso Mumyuka Sub-county where he had allegedly been hiding. But Muwonge slipped out using the backdoor, once more beating the security cordon.

In the house, Muwonge left his sister and his brother-in-Iaw, Umar Ssempagama Kaggwa, and another non-identified woman.

All have been arrested and are being held by the anti-terrorism security team.

In two bags, one being waist wrapped, was a bomb ready for activation, according to the security personnel.

Once in Muwonge’s room, one of the security officers reportedly dashed for the bag, thinking it contained money.

He was restrained. “But on checking, it was found to be an improvised bomb with metals, a water bottle and a phone,” the source said.

On the mention of “bomb”, the more than 30 officers scampered for dear lives. At 11,30pm, the bomb squad arrived and detonated the bomb.

Bomb equipment

When Sunday Monitor visited the scene on Friday morning, bicycle ball bearings, small nails and other metallic materials were still lying at the scene. Recovered from the house were several items, among them, an identification card used by Muwonge and other items.

The Kireka Bbira local council chairman, Mr Mathias Ssengonzi, said he did not know Muwonge, but he knew Mr Ssempagama as his resident. “I also knew the wife. They were peaceful residents,” Ssengozi said.

But the LC1 chairperson said he did not know when Muwonge visited Ssempagama’s place and he doubted whether Muwonge was actually the brother of the wife of Ssempagama. Mr Ssengonzi said when the security agents arrived in his area, he was informed they had come to arrest a suspected terrorist.

The three suspects arrested by the anti-terrorism squad in connection with alleged plot to blow up mourners in Pader at the funeral of the former Deputy IGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech were charged with war crimes. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

The security operatives camped at the scene overnight until Friday when another team of joint security forces arrived to comb the house for more exhibits.

A search of the house lasted several hours but the officers remained tight-lipped on their findings.

Police contradict LC1 boss

But police spokesperson Fred Enanga in a statement later on Friday, contradicted the LC1 chairperson’s account of events.

Mr Enanaga said Ssempagana Kaggwa was Muwonge’s landlord.

“We have arrested his [Muwonge’s] landlord, identified as Kagwa Umar, for harbouring the dangerous suspect at his home in Kireka –Bbira, being in possession of a bomb and as to whether he has any connections, to the radical ADF-linked groups in the country.”

Muwonge, 28, is one of the most wanted terror suspects, and is said to be linked to the bombings in Komamboga, Ttula Kawempe and on the Swift Safari bus.

Police said Muwonge is in a hyper mood, and has shifted from Lweeza, where he was staying with Isaac Matovu, then moved to Wamala Katooke, Nansana and unto his last hideout in Kireka –Biira, Wakiso District.

“We want to warn anyone who will be found harbouring or aiding Muwonge Yusuf, that they will face serious consequences for doing so,” Mr Enanga warned.

More searches

Nearby, at Nakabugo town centre, a kilometre from Kireka, another search was conducted at the houses owned by a landlord Yusuf Lule.

Here, Muwonge had just paid for three months to run a mobile money business. A search of the premises yielded no valuable evidence apart from a small table that Muwonge intended to use for his mobile money business.

“On Thursday morning Muwonge took many bags to another premise at Nakabugo. He had rented out a mobile money shop there,” Ssengonzi said.

President’s take

On October 26, President Museveni identified the terrorist behind the Swift coach bus attack as Muzafaala, who he said had been on a security watch list and was a wanted man.

The President further said Muzafala was part of the Pader group that had been sent by ADF to blow up the mourners during the funeral of deputy IGP late Lt Gen Paul Lokech. The President said Muzafala’s colleague, Abdu Katumba, was arrested in a Pader Hotel with his bomb-making equipment.

“This is to inform you that the person who died in the Ishaka – bound bus yesterday, was a terrorist (mutujju) by the names of Muzafala, but also calling himself Isaac Matovu,” Museveni said in a statement.

So far, two bombs have exploded since October 24, the first at a pork joint in Komamboga, killing one person. In the second incident, on Swift bus at Lungala, the suspected bomber died in the blast.

Warnings

The UK and France last month warned of imminent terrorist attacks.

President Museveni says the attacks were orchestrated by ADF militants, affiliated to Islamic State.

The Thursday raid adds to security operations with another on September 2 where Children as young as three years and women were arrested in a military raid in connection to an alleged suicide bomber who was also linked to the Pader incident. The raid had three children and two women arrested from a family along with other men who were picked up from different households.

The women and children belong to the family of Imaam of An Swab Islamic Centre- Kibira, Sheikh Ismail Mutumba.