Army and counter terrorism police officers arrive at the scene of crime where a bomb was detected in Kireka, Bbira in Wakiso District. PHOTO | COURTESY

How Muwonge beat anti-terror swoop in Wakiso

By  JAMES KABENGWA

  • On Thursday night at 9pm, the security crack unit swooped on a house owned by Muwonge’s in-law, at Kireka-Bbira in Wakiso Mumyuka Sub-county, where he had allegedly been hiding.

For 11 days, a joint security team has been tracking a suspected bomber, an alleged accomplice in the Swift bus bombing on October 26 at Lungala, on the Masaka-Mpigi Road. 

