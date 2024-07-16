How MV Sigulu is changing the fortunes of Namayingo

Residents of Namayingo District and surrounding areas have started benefiting from the full potential of MV Sigulu ferry, five years after it was officially commissioned at Masese Landing Site in Jinja City.

The ferry was constructed by Danish firm JGH Marine at a cost of Shs16b, fully funded by the Ugandan government, with Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) as supervisor.

It was built to provide free and safer transport to the people in the islands, meet the community social services’ needs and to also increase trade and tourism, among others.

The vessel is one of the biggest on Lake Victoria with capacity to carry 300 passengers, 200 tonnes of goods and at least 15 vehicles.

It also boasts of amenities such as a VIP lounge, restaurant, kitchen, medical room, bathroom, toilets, and crew bedrooms.

Initially, there was a lull in activity; but lately, the beneficiaries (residents) say the vessel has changed their lives in many aspects, especially in education, health and business.

Mr Vincent Mulabi, a boda boda rider and resident of Golofa in Dolwe Sub-county, said before the ferry was brought, accessing health services, food and education was challenging.

“But we now enjoy rapid economic development like electricity and water services in the islands. Currently, people are using electricity that has reduced the number of houses getting burnt due to burning candles left overnight,” he said at the weekend.

He added: “You cannot imagine that for decades, some of us and our children did not have an opportunity to see a car on the island, but because of the ferry, people have been sitting in them rather than seeing them in papers and on television.”

Mr Mohammed Mulage, who transports fish from Dolwe Island Kamuli District, said the ferry has rescued the people of Sigulu and Dolwe from drowning by avoiding travelling by boat, which are risky.

Mr Bosco Galikuluya, who operates a retail shop and a tour guide, said the ferry is attracting private developers, with some having picked interest in the hospitality industry and tourism sectors, while others have started setting up hotels, beaches and lodging facilities.

“There is now market, expecially for fresh food whenever the ferry docks,” he said.

Ms Sarah Akello, who sells matooke in Dolwe, said the Island draws new visitors on a daily basis, who come to scan business opportunities and prices of land for establishing their businesses.

She, however, urged the government to provide another ferry because the number of travellers has increased and some with cars and cargo are at times left.

The Dolwe Sub-county LC3 chairman, Mr John Bosco Nyembeze, said the ferry has made transport cheaper.

“The transport to the main land from Dolwe was Shs50,000 on a motor boat, but now the ferry is free for all locals,’’ he said.

He added that the council recently has approved Shs1.8b to establish a standard market for residents on the available one-and-a-half acres of land.

Mr Nyembeze also urged the government to provide another ferry for Sigulu Island, specifically for its own Sub-county, acknowledging that by that time, Dolwe was under Sigulu Sub-county, the reason the ferry was named “MV Sigulu”.

The ferry plies the mainland (Watega to Kandege Landing Site in Dolwe Sub-county) on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and plies the Watega to Bumalenge Landing Site in Sigulu Sub-county (excluding Dolwe) on Tuesday and Thursday.

Unra

The Unra spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, said they have received requests for another ferry from Namayingo residents; however, there is currently no money for such an undertaking, “but it can be provided in the near future”.

On why the ferry doesn’t reach Dolwe on a daily basis, Mr Ssempebwa cited “technical reasons”, including unfavourable weather conditions.