How Nadiope defeated Wambuzi to stay king

President Museveni (2nd right), Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope (right) and some Busoga royal chiefs  grace Gabula Day celebrations at Budhumbula palace in Kamuli District in 2012. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tausi Nakato  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

  • In 2014, President Museveni and the then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, asked the royal chiefs to elect a substantive Kyabazinga.

After losing the 2014 Kyabazinga election, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi decided to run to court with hope of overturning the win of William Gabula Nadiope.
Mr Wambuzi filed the petition at the High Court in Jinja District, accusing Kyabazinga Nadiope of being elected in disregard of the kingdom constitution.

