How Nagirinya murder suspects withdrew money from their mobile lines

The suspects in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver were tracked through telephone contacts, court has heard.

Two mobile money operators yesterday told court that one of the suspects in the case, John Bosco Lubega alias Manomano, withdrew money from the deceased persons telephone lines.

While describing his appearance by one of state witness mechanic Tom Wokubibwa explained that, a man with dreadlocks approached his wife’s mobile shop to withdraw the money.

“On August 31, 2019, I decided to help my wife in her mobile shop while she was away. A man approached me and asked to withdraw Shs24, 000 from a telephone number which later displayed the name of Nagirinya after the transaction was made,” Mr Wokubibwa testified.

Court further heard that Mr Wokubibwa saw the dreadlocked man again on September 13, 2019 with police officers while showing them where he had withdrawn the money from. However, he was unable to show the court the dreadlocked man since all suspects had short hair.

Another witness, Disan Yiga, told court that the same dreadlocked man whom he identified in the dock as Lubega approached his mobile money shop to withdraw money.

Yiga testified that Lubega was shaking as if the phone was not his while asking him to find out how the balance on the line.

“I told him that I did not know his pin number and handed him back the phone. He opened the phone and I checked for the balance which showed Shs227,000 with a few cents,” he added.

“He then told me to withdraw all the money but only 226,000 was got and at the end of the transaction it showed the name of Kitayimbwa,” he added.

The two are the thirteenth and fourteenth prosecution witnesses.

Prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Emeri told court that on August 28, 2019 the accused and others still at large, at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga and Mukono district kidnapped Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa and murdered them. The accused also allegedly used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle registration number UBA 570V, mobile phone and Shs260, 000 cash.

The suspects face six counts including murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.