How Nakigudde beat breast cancer

At 28 years old, Ms Gertrude Nakigudde, the chief executive officer of the Uganda Women's Cancer Support Organisation (UWOCASO), noticed a lump in her left breast, but she ignored it for a year because it was not painful.

Twenty four years later, Ms Nakigudde recounts her survival from breast cancer after what she describes as a painful and uncertain journey that began with ignorance and ended with resilience. “I felt a small swelling in my breast, towards the armpit, and I did not care much about it because I was young and there was little talk about cancer at that time. The lump kept growing, but it was painless, so I continued to ignore it,” she said.

Nearly a year later, when the swelling became bigger, she went to the hospital expecting a simple procedure to remove it. However, tests revealed that she had breast cancer, and doctors told her that the only available treatment was to remove the affected breast. “I went for surgery, and they removed the breast. After the operation, I underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and hormonal therapy treatment for five years,” she added. The treatment process was costly and emotionally draining. At that time in 2002, Nakigudde paid Shs1m for the surgery and Shs350,000 for each of the six chemotherapy cycles, excluding the cost of tests such as x-rays, blood work, and the daily medication she took for years.

Ms Nakigudde added: “There was little support for cancer patients then, and I was lucky that my employer and family stood with me and partly paid my medical bills. I lost hope at several points during treatment because of the harsh side effects, including fatigue, hair loss. I saw death and no hope, but my life kept getting better with time.” Despite the uncertainty, Ms Nakigudde survived. Today, she is a mother to a boy at university, happily married, and an advocate for women battling breast cancer.

“When I was diagnosed, people told me I would never have children. But here I am, a mother and a survivor. After recovery, I dedicated myself to creating awareness and offering counselling to women battling breast cancer,” she said. In a move to boost awareness and support survivors, the UWOCASO has organised an awareness event scheduled for October 31 in Kampala aimed at raising Shs100m to construct a rehabilitation and skilling centre in Wakiso District.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Ms Mercy Tayebwa, the board chairperson of UWOCASO, said survivors face trauma and neglect, with most losing their jobs.

“Survivors need a space where they can receive rehabilitation, skills training, and support after treatment. This centre will help empower women who have battled breast cancer to reintegrate into society,” she said. According to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), each year Uganda records more than 4,000 new cases of breast cancer, and tragically, many women present when the disease is at advanced stages. Yet, with early detection, up to 90 percent of breast cancers are curable.

Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women, accounting for 8.3 percent of all cancers nationwide. In 2022, the country recorded 2,999 new cases and 1,560 deaths, according to Globalcan (2022). Despite rising awareness, over 75 percent of patients still present at advanced stages (Stage III or IV), compared to five to 10 percent in developed countries. Dr Noleb Mugisha, an oncologist at UCI, emphasised the importance of early detection and public awareness.

Dr Mugisha said family history remains the strongest risk factor for the disease, with women who have relatives diagnosed with breast cancer more likely to develop it. He added that while genetic predisposition cannot be controlled, several lifestyle changes can reduce the risk. “Maintaining a healthy weight through exercising regularly, avoiding high-fat diets, and reducing alcohol consumption are simple but effective preventive measures. The other thing we should do is make sure we increase our physical activity to burn down excess fat,” Dr Mugisha said.

He added that breastfeeding for up to two years lowers the risk of breast cancer, while delayed childbirth and unbalanced family planning methods tend to increase it. “Many women today delay their first childbirth as they pursue careers, some even after 40 years of age, and that increases the risk. The other thing that can reduce the risk is acquiring proper family planning methods because unbalanced family planning increases the risk.” Dr Mugisha advised women to regularly self-examine their breasts.

“We recommend that women check their breasts once every month. Any unusual lump, change in size, or discharge should be reported immediately to a health worker,” he said. He said women should have their first mammography at the age of 40, adding that screening gives doctors a chance to detect the disease at its earliest and most treatable stage.

