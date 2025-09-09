How native fishermen protected Lake Victoria

Lake Victoria, the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, sustains millions in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Yet its fish stocks are rapidly dwindling, a crisis largely attributed to illegal fishing. Veteran fishermen told the Daily Monitor that in the past, conservation was deeply rooted in discipline, cultural values and respect for local leaders.

Mr Sunday Gerald Kayita, 57, who has fished for 35 years, recalls when each landing site had respected leaders known as Abagabo ( shield bearers).

“Their authority was unquestionable. If they commanded you to leave the lake after being caught with undersized fish or bad gear, you couldn’t resist,” he said.

“They managed the fishing sector far better than the soldiers are doing today,” Mr Kayita added.









In May 2023, while popularising the Parish Development Model in Kalangala District, President Museveni urged native fishermen and elders to preserve Lake Victoria.

He argued that their knowledge of fish behaviour, migration and sustainable practices was vital. As illegal fishing worsened in 2017, the President created the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), composed of UPDF soldiers, to enforce the law. While some stakeholders have praised the soldiers, others accuse them of high-handedness. Mr Kayita further said Abagabo were elected by fellow fishermen for their influence and integrity.

“They were like village chairpersons or Beach Management Committee leaders. Whoever went against their rules faced punishment or expulsion from the village,” he said, adding: “In those days, laws were unwritten but strictly followed. Today, even if a leader speaks, no one listens because FPU soldiers replaced them.”

He also revealed that the Abagabo enforced strict rules, including ban on fishing in breeding grounds. “If you broke the rule, you risked expulsion, not just from one landing site but across the lake, until you apologised,” he said.

Ms Josephine Namulindwa, who began fishing with her husband in 1993, remembers how rocky breeding spots, locally called ebikalu, were off-limits.

“We were warned that fishing near the rocks was forbidden because that’s where Nile Perch breed. Anyone who tried risked expulsion,” she said. For silverfish (mukene), she recalled that fishing was only allowed two weeks each month, during nights. “That gave mukene time to breed. When we resumed, fish were plentiful,” she said.

Ms Namulindwa added that fishermen relied on less powerful boats, staying near landing sites under community watch. “Cultural norms also discouraged catching immature fish. If you did, you returned it to the water. And there was no market for small fish, which helped protect stocks,” she said.

Namulindwa also revealed that double or triple netting was forbidden. “If you added another net, you were expelled. Nets were used seasonally, with some, like kiguwa, reserved for specific times. Today, all nets are used on a daily basis. We don’t think about tomorrow,” she said.

Research. Science professors conduct research on water pollution in Lake Victorian in October last year. Their findings indicated that the lake contained heavy metals, pesticides and other chemicals. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

Mr Bambalazebwe Ssemakula, who joined fishing in 2009, said: “For 14 days each month, there was no fishing because of the bright moon. During Kisaawa (the windy season, May to August), we rested again, giving fish time to reproduce.”

He said traditional beliefs also helped. “Our ancestors were believed to live along the shores, so cutting trees or destroying buffer zones was taboo. Settlements were inland, reducing erosion and protecting breeding grounds,” Mr Ssemakula said.

At some landing sites, such as Mweena in Kalangala, fishermen lived inland while their boats stayed by the lake.

“Today, houses are built right against the shore, destroying buffer zones,” he said. Veteran fisherman Solomon Kintu, 70, said reviving these practices could help restore stocks.

“Without a market for undersized fish, people would stop catching them. In the past, if you had an illegal net, you were expelled,” he said, adding: “Today, fishermen have no patience. They fish every day, everywhere, with every kind of net.”

Lt Lauben Ndifula, the spokesperson of the FPU, admitted that grassroots involvement is crucial. “In the past, indigenous fishermen loved the lake. Today, many only think about money. BMUs are inactive now, but we’re working with the ministry to reinstate them since they are always on the ground,” he said.

No activity. Some boats at Kitobo Landing Site in Kalangala District. Fishermen in the area say they can hardly find fish due to resumption of illegal fishing activities on Lake Victoria. Photo/ Sylvester Ssemugenyi

Uganda’s fisheries sector, largely dependent on capturing fishing from lakes like Victoria, provides export revenue and domestic food security. But with overfishing and illegal trade, the industry is in decline.

Fish revenue

According to the Bank of Uganda data, export revenues from fish products dropped by 21.9 percent in 2024, from Shs514.5 billion to Shs395.7 billion, while volumes fell by 27.8 percent.