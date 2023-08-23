How new narcotics law will affect you 

Parliament last evening okayed tough penalties that will be imposed on all persons who are illegally found in possession, using, dealing, and transporting of khat (Catha edulis) and marijuana or ganja (Cannabis Sativa).

The penalties are contained in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023, which now awaits presidential assent to become law.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa chaired the plenary session, comprising 202 lawmakers, with 161 physically present, while 41 of them joined via Zoom, to give a green light to the Bill.

In passing the Bill, the government reasons that the legislation is meant to strengthen efforts in the fight “against the supply and use of illicit drugs and substances” .

The legislation, MPs argue, is also meant to provide remedies to plug the challenges triggered by drug trafficking and its abuse and also promote international cooperation.

Additionally, it aims to provide law enforcement agencies with resources to deal with the said problem. State authorities also propose to use the said legislation to establish mechanisms for generating resources for law enforcement agencies.

Efforts by a section of lawmakers to have khat commonly known as mairungi removed from the list of prohibited drugs failed. These included Mr Timothy Batuwa (Jinja South) who reasoned that the draft law was “against the East Africans”.

Busiro South MP Charles Matovu argued that “categorising Catha edulis among the narcotic drugs would render nearly those [people that depend on it for survival] without a livelihood. The unrest and backlash that comes with it may be detrimental to the nation.”

Similar sentiments were shared by the Butambala Woman MP Aisha Kabanda who demanded an alternative source of livelihood for her constituents. Butambala District is one of the leading growers of the banned crop.

“All the things that have been blamed on khat, I want to say that alcohol causes them. I have not seen this country say that we stop alcohol consumption because it has these effects. Instead, we are looking forward to more being sold so that we can collect more taxes,” Ms Kabanda said.

In the stringent legislation, individuals involved in trafficking narcotic substances face fines of up to Shs1b or a life jail term, or both.

The law also addresses the supply of narcotic substances to children without medical justification, imposing similar penalties.

Pharmacists, nurses with specialist palliative care certificates, or clinical officers illegally selling narcotics face a Shs1b fine, a 10-year jail term, or both.

Property owners whose land will be used for prohibited plant cultivation can be fined up to Shs1b or an amount equivalent to three times the market value of the drug at the time of discovery. Alternatively, they could face five years in jail or both.

In the draft law, a police officer of Inspector rank or an authorised individual can inspect land or premises believed to cultivate prohibited plants. Obstruction of police officers or authorised persons during inspections incurs a fine of up to 50,000 currency points (Shs500m), imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The government has been authorised to seize properties acquired using proceeds from narcotic sales, following an application by the Attorney General to the High Court. Receiving additional narcotic drugs for medical reasons without disclosing prior medication is prohibited, with violators facing a fine of Shs400m, a 10-year jail term, or both.

Cultivation of the specified plant requires a licence from the Minister for Health with first-time offenders who do not complying facing a fine of Shs2.4m or an equivalent amount up to three times the drug’s market value, while second-time offenders face life imprisonment.

Offence Penalty A person who smokes, inhales sniff or uses the drug without lawful excuse. Shs1 billion (50,000 currency) or be jailed for period not exceeding 10 years. Concealing or transferring proceeds from trafficking drugs. Serve 20 years in jail. Any property bought using the money gained from sell of narcotic will not be allowed. Such property will after court processes be taken over by government. Trafficking the narcotic substance. Shs1 billion (50,000 currency points) or pay fine of three times the market value of the drug at time of apprehension or imprisonment for life or both. Pharmacists, nurse with certificate of specialist palliative care or clinical officer who illegally sell to persons. Shs1 billion (50,000 currency points) or period not exceeding 10 years in jail or both. Receiving additional drug without disclosure of earlier received Shs400 million (20,000 currency points) or 10 years or both of the above Supply of narcotics to children without medical reasons. Shs1 billion (50,000 Currency points), life Imprisonment or both. Cultivation without licence issued by Minister for Health. Shs2.4 million fine (120 currency points) or pay three times market value or five years jail term for first time offender While second time offender of the same will face life imprison. Refusal to share documents or records about. Shs500 million (25,000 currency points) or 10 years or both.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 was first tabled for the first reading on May 23 and consequently referred to the House committee on Defence and Internal Affairs chaired by the Nyabushozi County MP Wilson Kajwegye.

At the committee stage, more than 15 entities and individuals that included government ministries departments and agencies, private sector organisations were consulted for their views that were distilled into the final contents of the Bill.

The tabling of the Bill was after the Constitutional Court nullified the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2015 due to lack of quorum at the time it was passed by Parliament.

This was after the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association through their 2017 petition pushed for the said law enacted in 2015 to be repealed.



