How new roads have changed Pallisa town





Residents and leaders in Pallisa Town Council have said the completion of 17 new roads will transform the town and enhance the lives of its predominantly peasant residents.

The project works, which were funded by the government, cost Shs146b.

The roads include Outa (0.522km), Hudson (0.87km), Mutembeyi (0.7km), Tueki (0.443km), Olinga (0.405km), Gogonyo (1km), Outa-Gogonyo link (0.1km), Epajju (0.1km), Hajji Muloki (0.4km) and Omumba (0.683km).

Others are Omumba-Mutembeyi link (0.174km), Omumba-Hajji Muloki link (0.126km), Jamatican (0.24km), Agule (0.7km), Katuke (0.6km), Okanya (0.45km) and Kaucho (0.570km) all totalling to 7.5km.

According to leaders in the district, the prime objective of the construction of the roads is to improve access to goods/passenger transport services and reduce transport costs within the town.

Mr Kamusini Asani Njaye, a businessman in Pallisa Town Council, says: “These road projects have changed the face of the district and this has improved the running of the day-to-day businesses.”

Another resident, Mr Moses Okiror, says the construction of the roads is a big milestone for the people of Pallisa as it will spur development.

“Previously, Pallisa Town looked like an abandoned and neglected town but thanks to the government for considering rehabilitating the roads which automatically will come along with enormous opportunities,” he says.

He adds: “The artistic design of the roads is so beautiful. It has changed the face of Pallisa Town completely. Traders are now flocking to town to carry out different businesses.”

Mr Yusuf Zomu, the Pallisa Town Council chairman, says the town is experiencing rapid development, with new structures emerging throughout the area.

“The price of land has also drastically gone up and more investors are rushing to own some prime land. This is attributed to rehabilitation of the roads,” Mr Zomu says.

The district engineer, Mr Micheal Ongwara, said the population of the town has increased as a result of the developments.

The Pallisa District chairman, Mr Patrick Duchu, said traffic in the town has also increased.

“We have now registered an influx of business communities and other investors who have taken advantage of the good roads which have changed the face of the town,” he said.

“The general outlook of the town has improved despite the state of some of the dilapidated structures. We are engaging them [property owners] to renovate their buildings to meet the standards,” he said.

Mr Duchu said the roads are part of the plans to turn the town council into a municipality.

Mr Duchu added that the government, through Unra, contracted Arab Contractors to tarmac the Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi (67km) and Pallisa-Kamonkoli (44km) at Shs479b.

The Pallisa Resident District Commissioner, Mr Dhikusooka Magidu, said this will be a driving force in the development of the district.

“These new structures that are cropping up day and night have also accelerated employment for the youth and will spur rapid development through increased incomes,” he said.