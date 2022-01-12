How nine people perished in Lira accident

Nine people have been confirmed dead following a nasty accident involving a Fuso truck in Agali Sub-county, Lira District, on Monday evening.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, attributed the accident to reckless driving, overloading and speeding.

“Nine people have been confirmed dead and 19 others seriously injured. The injured were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment while the bodies are being kept at the hospital morgue awaiting postmortem,” Mr Okema told this publication on Tuesday.

Police said the identities of the deceased would be made public after a thorough investigation because some of them suffered extensive damages on their bodies.

The injured have been identified as Ms Mercy Apio, Mr Brian Elanyu, Ms Sharon Ipet, Mr Denis Okaka, Mr Joshua Okino, Ms Josephine Atang, Mr Edward Sabit, Ms Mildred Akello, Mr Emma Caveris, Ms Agnes Acheng, Ms Vicky Alobo, Ms Jaspher Ogwal, Mr Jimmy Okora, Mr Moses Awich, Mr Gilbert Lugimona, Mr Odong Modek, Ms Angela Naboga, Ms Joan Akello and Mr Kizito Obong.

Genesis

The about 60 market traders were aboard the ill-fated Fuso truck headed to Ajuri weekly market, in Abako Sub-county, Alebtong District, on Monday morning.

As they were returning back to Lira City at around 6:30pm, the driver lost control of their vehicle and it overturned at Pii-awac swamp near Pang-alaju market, Alikpot Parish, Agali Sub-county in Lira District, killing seven people on the spot.

Two people – a two-year-old girl and an unidentified man – died from different health facilities where they were receiving treatment from on Tuesday, police and medical personnel confirmed.

Mr John Adea, one of the survivors, said: “Our driver impatiently overtook a Noah but unfortunately lost control and our vehicle overturned. The occupants flew several metres away.”

Mr Adea said most of the victims were hit by heavy produce sacks and sharp objects.

Dr William Oyang of Lira Regional Referral Hospital told Daily Monitor that they received 20 accident victims on Monday. Of these, four were in critical condition and they were taken to theatre for urgent attention.

“The fourth had a head injury; we tried to manage but he died at around midnight so we now have 19 accident victims; 7 in male surgery ward, 2 in female surgery ward and 10 are still in the emergency unit,” Dr Oyang said on Tuesday.

He said those in the emergency unit have fractures of the lower and upper limbs but are in stable condition.

“So, the next course of action is to have investigations done on the fractures and see if they can be managed from here or in Mulago or where there is specialised service,” Dr Onyang said.

He added: “Last night, we also received seven bodies that were taken to the mortuary. Five of them were male. So, as we talk now the relatives have identified them and they have got a police request to do a postmortem. ”

Mr Isaac Ringe, the in-charge of Boroboro Health Centre III, said eight of the same accident victims were admitted to the facility.