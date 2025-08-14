How NMG story saved Yumbe school

For years, Lamgba Primary School in Yumbe District was on the brink of collapse. Its classrooms were crumbling, pupils fetched water from unsafe sources, and the few toilets it had were unusable. Many children studied under trees, exposed to rain, scorching heat, and the threat of lightning. The situation looked hopeless—until the Nation Media Group (NMG) shone a spotlight on it. In 2023, NMG aired a story on NTV Uganda titled “Lamgba Primary School faces closure due to poor conditions.” The story captured the dire state of the school, prompting the government and donors to come to its rescue. Head teacher Ismail Ingamile recalled the moment they almost gave up.

“With only four classes, from Primary One to Primary Four, we couldn’t promote pupils further. We had no space, so we sent them to other schools,” he said during an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday. He added that with 532 pupils enrolled at the time, the school was contemplating shutting its doors because it was no longer a safe place for children to learn. The NMG broadcast changed everything. Soon after, the government released funds to build a girls’ pit-latrine—though the boys still had none at the time. Then help began pouring in.

“We secured funding for four projects—a new classroom block, a borehole, and separate latrines for boys and girls. Now our enrolment has jumped to 1,051 pupils, and we have upgraded to Primary Six,” Mr Ingamile said. One of the first to respond was Welthungerhilfe, a non-governmental organisation. Mr William Omara, the Welthungerhilfe project manager in Yumbe, said after watching the NTV story, the organisation held an emergency meeting to find a way to help.

“Our proposal to donors was approved. VIVA con Agua and our private resources provided Shs26 million for a borehole and Shs25 million for a four-stance drain,able latrine,” he said. Mr Omara said the NMG coverage was critical.

“There are many schools in Yumbe. Even the Education office sometimes doesn’t have detailed information about each one. The story brought the plight of Lamgba into the open,” he added. For the children, the transformation has been life-changing. “It’s risky to learn under trees,” said Primary Five pupil Kalid Vuni. “Lightning can strike, and rain destroys our books. The new classrooms will save us from that.” Another pupil, Bashir Vuni, remembers the daily struggle for safe water. “We drank from the same water sources as animals, which made us sick. The new borehole will help us and our community,” he said.