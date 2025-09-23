How northern Uganda has recovered after LRA war

Nearly two decades after the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency ended, northern Uganda continues to face significant challenges, despite billions of shillings in aid and numerous post-war development programmes. Almost 40 years ago, LRA leader Joseph Kony launched a brutal insurgency against President Museveni’s government, which lasted for two decades. By the time the guns fell silent in 2006, the war had left widespread devastation across Acholi, large parts of Lango, and sections of the Teso Sub-region. More than 100,000 people were killed, and more than two million were displaced into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. Today, northern Uganda remains entrenched in severe poverty, with many household heads struggling to support their families. The health, education, and agricultural sectors still have a long way to go before fully recovering, despite significant government investments.

Trauma and persistent poverty

The most urgent needs of survivors, victims of sexual and gender-based violence, former child soldiers, children born of rape, and those injured in attacks remain largely unaddressed. During a recent stakeholder meeting for cultural and religious leaders organised by the Operation Wealth Creation secretariat, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, highlighted a disconnect between the roles of religious and cultural leaders and government programmes aimed at improving people's lives. “Speak to them [believers] about behavioural change and relate your teachings to the essentials that households need: peace, security, and basic human needs,”

Todwong urged

He accused some religious groups of contributing to the poverty of their followers by focusing too much on church activities rather than encouraging work and self-sufficiency. “By now, Christians should be busy in their gardens in the morning. Instead, they’re called to church to sweep and clean. When will they work?” Todwong said. Dr Kenneth Omona, the State minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, challenged Acholi leaders to examine their traditions. “What practices in Acholi culture support positive socio-economic transformation? Does the culture still reject laziness and poverty?” he asked.

Economic insecurity

Research published by the Supporting Pastoralism and Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises Project highlights the slow pace of recovery in northern Uganda. “Although the civil war is seen as a thing of the past, recovery over the last decade has been disappointing. People still feel highly insecure,” the study states. It also pointed out that wealth inequality has widened, food security remains poor, and half the population still lacks access to routine medical care.

Despite trillions of shillings injected into the region to spur recovery, local leaders report limited impact. Many beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model still struggle to market their products.

Key agricultural sectors like dairy and livestock remain vulnerable to market fluctuations, prompting frequent shifts in business strategies. Gulu Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama called on the government to more actively involve religious leaders in the fight against poverty.

“Faith-based institutions empower the youth by equipping them with critical skills to address unemployment and support community development. Religious leaders must play a central role in promoting economic growth and unity,” he said. Odama, who leads the Acholi Religious Peace Initiative, cited the Acholi Bur Cassava Project as a success, where the Catholic Church, supported by Naads, invested billions of shillings to support 25,000 farmers in the region.

Government interventions

Since 2002, the government has launched several initiatives to address northern Uganda’s economic stagnation. These include the $100m (Shs348b) Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf), followed by Nusaf 2 and Nusaf 3, as well as the $600m (Shs2 trillion) Peace, Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP).

However, a 2020 report from the Office of the Prime Minister admitted that the PRDP had struggled with coordination, making it difficult to assess the overall impact of the investments.

Land disputes, particularly those related to the return of IDPs, and youth unemployment remain ongoing challenges. In a public debate on poverty alleviation, President Museveni clashed with Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo. While the Chief Justice called for a more radical approach to addressing the region’s poverty, Museveni argued that people were not heeding his calls for wealth creation. “We are telling people to focus on wealth creation, but they want to sleep on the tarmac road,” he said, referring to the tarmacked roads that have been in place since the 1960s.

Transitional justice

In May, Gulu University launched the Centre of Excellence in Transitional Justice Studies to document and research transitional justice in northern Uganda.

Dr Stella Laloyo, the head of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, emphasised the importance of this initiative for ensuring accountability for war victims, particularly in light of reparations for former LRA commanders Dominic Ongwen and Thomas Kwoyelo. Civil society groups like GWED-G, led by Ms Pamela Angwech, stress that much work remains to be done. While peace has been restored, she warns that the lack of comprehensive development programming has left deep scars in communities, especially in terms of sexual and gender-based violence.