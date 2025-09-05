How NRM has planned to recapture Buganda

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has launched a fresh strategy focused on service delivery, grassroots reconciliation, and political unity as it seeks to regain lost ground in the central region ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The party, which suffered heavy setbacks in Buganda during the 2021 polls, says it will prioritise addressing community concerns such as land wrangles, expanding access to water and electricity, and rolling out the Parish Development Model (PDM) to boost household incomes. “We have to win back the confidence of our people by solving the problems they face every day,” said Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the newly elected NRM CEC vice chairperson for the Central Region.

“Once people start seeing real change in their communities, they will stand with NRM again,” he added. He was speaking yesterday at a meeting of party leaders in Kampala, which aimed to reconcile members who lost in the recent primaries and to discourage them from running as independents against official NRM flagbearers. Mr Kasolo admitted that the 2021 election eroded the party’s dominance in Buganda, fuelling the perception that the region had decisively shifted to the Opposition. “The 2021 polls rifted our Buganda concentration so much that we got dispersed all over since they found us unprepared because of Covid-19, and most of us lost.

Yes, we lost MPs, but the President won,” he said, adding that the party still retained strength in areas like Greater Mubende. He also pointed to new opportunities in the East, where the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has been weakened by internal splits.

“The whole country is prepared, but in the central region, we have not prepared enough. Northern Uganda is giving Museveni 90 percent… Karamoja is going to bring 98 percent… and we seem to be taking over the east since FDC has split,” he said. Former NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi said the party has set itself an ambitious target of 85 percent in the 2026 presidential vote. “Our target is to raise that figure to at least 85 percent because the next election is a critical moment,” he said.

“Last election we only secured 31 MPs out of the 105, and this time round our target is 85,” he added. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka urged reconciliation, warning that independents would weaken the party and strengthen the Opposition. “To those who didn’t go through the NRM primaries, don’t do things that favour our enemies by coming as independents, because it is still our NRM votes you will be splitting,” he said. “I will personally take your grievances and proposals to the President… so that no one feels left out...’’ he added.



