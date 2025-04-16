Hello

How NRM wrestled back Luweero District speakership from NUP

Luweero Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin (right) swears in Mr Derrick Lukanga as the new Luweero District Council Speaker at the District Council Hall on April 8, 2025. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has reclaimed the speakership of Luweero District Council, ending a brief but symbolic control by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in a region once considered a stronghold of President Museveni’s support.

On April 9, Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin swore in Mr Derrick Lukanga (NRM) as the new district speaker after he won a tightly contested council vote with 21 ballots against 12 for Mr Fred Kitaka of NUP.

The seat became vacant after the resignation of Mr Abdul Mazinga (NUP), who left to take up a civil service role as district communications officer.

While NUP leaders downplayed the loss, the outcome has stirred unease and debate within both camps.

NUP still controls the powerful district chairmanship under Mr Erasto Kibirango, along with the deputy speakership and key secretary positions.

But its numerical minority in the 33-member council; 11 NUP councillors versus 12 from NRM and 10 independents—has exposed vulnerabilities.

“This defeat reflects internal weaknesses, not a loss of public support. NUP remains strong in Luweero. Our supporters should not be misled,” Kibirango told Monitor.

However, allegations of vote-buying have further inflamed tensions.
“We received information that some of our own councillors were bribed,” said Mr Issa Nsubuga, a NUP councillor for Ndejje Town Council.

He added: “I won’t name names, but we have reliable sources. Still, we must now move forward.”

Mr Kitaka, who retained his post as deputy speaker, did not resign while campaigning, a move some viewed as strategic hedging.

Local political observers suggest that “his failure to clinch the top seat highlights both NUP’s tactical missteps and NRM’s behind-the-scenes mobilisation.”

Observers further say the contest offers a glimpse into what lies ahead as both parties prepare for the 2026 general elections.

“This is not just about a local council seat,” said Mr John Mary Ssemanda, a retired teacher and rights activist. ‘

“It’s a litmus test for NUP’s ability to hold ground in districts like Luweero. And it’s a signal to NRM that the Opposition cannot be underestimated,” he explained on Tuesday.

Luweero holds deep political symbolism. It was the epicentre of the 1981–1986 guerrilla war that brought President Museveni to power.

Despite decades of loyalty, many residents still grapple with poverty and crumbling social services, a reality that helped NUP sweep all the district’s parliamentary seats in 2021.

Some NUP supporters worry their party’s influence may be slipping. Two NUP councillors have recently resigned for civil service roles, but many opposition councilors insist “the broader battle for Luweero is far from over.”

