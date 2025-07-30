How NUP will select flagbearers for 2026 polls

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially launched the process of selecting flagbearers for various positions—President, Members of Parliament, LC5 chairpersons, and mayors, who will represent the party in the 2026 General Elections.

According to NUP spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the selection process, as outlined in the party’s constitution, will be inclusive and involve a wide pool of aspirants.

Article 12 (iii) of the NUP constitution, originally adopted from the National Unity, Reconciliation, and Development Party (NURDP), outlines the procedure for selecting the party’s presidential flag bearer.

“The secretary general must provide at least seven days’ notice to interested party members to apply for consideration as a presidential flag bearer. If a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) is interested in becoming the flag bearer, they must recuse themselves from the decision-making meeting.

However, the NEC may invite interested individuals to present their case. If the party president expresses interest, one of the deputy presidents will chair the meeting,” the constitution states.

In the aftermath of the 2021 General Elections, the party faced internal criticism over its candidate selection process, with several members citing concerns over fairness, bribery, and favouritism. Learning from that experience, NUP is seeking to improve transparency and internal democracy in this electoral cycle.

“We began by receiving expressions of interest from various members for different positions,” Mr Mufumbiro explained in an interview. “We then organised and segmented the data according to the intended positions,” he added.

Where multiple candidates express interest in the same position, the Elections Management Committee (EMC) encourages voluntary harmonisation among contenders to reduce the number to a single candidate. “This harmonisation can happen directly between individuals and doesn’t necessarily require the committee’s involvement,” he said.

Mr Mufumbiro emphasised that the ongoing process, which officially began on Monday, is crucial. “While earlier steps are important, this current stage earns candidates points. The vetting begins with oral interviews, which account for 40 percent of a candidate’s total score,” he said.

Following the interviews, candidates undergo a ground assessment, which evaluates their visibility and popularity among voters, as well as endorsements from opinion leaders and political players in their constituencies.

This stage carries 60 percent of the total score. “The highest-scoring candidates are forwarded to the Executive Board, which includes all department heads and is chaired by the party president,” Mr Mufumbiro said.

“The board then submits the list to the 45-member National Executive Committee for final endorsement before public release,” he added.

Members of National Unity Platform (NUP) present themseleves at the party headquarters for the vetting of flagbearers for the 2026 elections on July 29, 2025. Photo/Michael Kakumirizi

Last week, NUP officials announced that at least 3,622 aspirants are vying for the party flag across various positions ahead of the 2026 elections. Of these, 940 have applied for MP positions, 204 for Woman MP, 171 for District Chairperson, 343 for Municipal or City Mayor, and 1,963 for Women Councillor roles.

Asked for a breakdown of how many applicants expressed interest in each constituency, Mr Mufumbiro noted that exact figures would be available after the first round of vetting.

Asked about allegations that certain positions and constituencies had been ring-fenced for top party leaders, Mr Mufumbiro denied the claims.

“We have no authority to ring-fence any position. We are guided by the voice of the people,” he said.

“I know I’m one of those people who believe I’m not alone on the ballot—there are five of us vying for the flag,” he added.

He added: “It’s just coincidental that the secretary general is unopposed in Kampala Central. Mr Fred Nyanzi is contending against three or more candidates, and the president is unopposed. We cannot force people to contest in specific areas, and we would never stop anyone from doing so. Whatever else is being said is simply hogwash.”