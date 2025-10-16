How Odinga’s death paralysed businesses at Busia border

The death of former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga has brought business to a standstill at the Busia border.

Trucks on both the Kenya and Uganda sides of the border remained parked as supporters of the leading opposition leader mourned his passing.

In Busia, Uganda, businesses were at their lowest, with trucks destined for Kenya forming a queue stretching over 1 kilometre.

"Movement of trucks across the border is at its lowest because the Kenyans are mourning the death of Raila Odinga," said Mr Yahaya Kamba, a clearing agent at the Busia border.

Mr David Oundo, a money changer at the border, said his business had been affected, as few Kenyans were crossing the border to exchange money.

"We depend on Kenyans who cross the border looking for exchange of money and that is how we get profits," Mr Oundo said.

Ms Aisha Junika, who operates a garments shop along the customs road, said she had not made any sales since Odinga's death.

"I have been selling my clothes to Kenyans and making good sales each day but following the death of Odinga, the business was at its lowest," she said.

In Busia, Kenya, supporters waved tree branches and held a peaceful march to mourn Odinga's passing.

Governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma described Odinga as a political icon and a true Kenyan.

"It's sad and indeed sad that the giant of democracy, the true leader of our nation has left us," he said.

The governor urged Kenyans to stand for the values Odinga stood for and to continue his legacy.

"Dear countrymen and people of Busia county, the best respect and honour is to stand for the values Raila stood for," he said.

On the streets of Kenya, supporters of Raila Odinga, some waving his posters, filled the roads, paralysing transport along the Busia-Kisumu highway.

"People have closed shops, trucks have been parked because of the death of Baba," said Mr Joseph Omondi, one of the Raila's supporters.

Odinga died of a heart attack at Devamatha hospital in Southern India, where he had been hospitalised.

He was a key figure in Kenyan politics, having waged five unsuccessful presidential bids and played a crucial role in shaping the country's leadership.







