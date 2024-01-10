How one can get police protection

Following the recent attempted assisnation of House of Prayer Ministries International lead pastor Aloysius Bugingo, his security has since been beefed with the Uganda Police Force taking lead.

But how does a private individual/establishment get the police to avail him with guards?

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan assistant police spokesperson, last evening said anyone who feels that their life is in danger or threatened can apply to the police leadership and be availed with police guards.



He was quick to add that the person who has requested for the said officers, is required to pay an unspecified amount of money for the service.

“You start by writing to the IGP, explaining the reasons why you need this security. If the matter is an urgent and a serious threat, they deploy immediately but if it’s not clear, the IGP sends a team to come on ground and first investigate,” he said.

Section 71(1) of the Police Act, permits any person to apply to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) requesting for a member of the Force to be assigned to them on special duty.

The same section states that if the IGP is satisfied with the reasons in the application, he/she may detail such number of police officers as he or she thinks fit on such terms and conditions as he or she considers necessary.

“A police officer assigned on duty under subsection (2) shall be under the command of the officer-in-charge of police in the area to which he or she has been assigned on duty. The person to whom a police officer is assigned under subsection (2) shall meet the cost of the assignment,” the section further reads.

According to the Act, one-third of the money collected from the principal is paid into the Police Welfare Fund and the remainder into the Consolidated Fund.

On January 2, unknown assailants attacked Pastor Bugingo at Bwalakata Junction in Namungoona, Kampala, killing his body guard Cpl Richard Muhumuza.

On January 4, the man of God wrote to the IGP seeking police protection.

“I wish to inform you of a botched assassination attempt on my life on the night of Tuesday, January 2, 2024, during which incident my brother and comrade; Corporal Richard Muhumuza was gunned down,” the letter reads in part.

He added: “Because I cannot know the intentions of the assassins and what their future plans are, I hereby request for sustained police protection both at the House of Prayer Ministries offices at Makerere Kikoni and Salt Media head office at Rubaga, Lungujja in Kampala,” he wrote.

On Sunday, the pastor showed up at his Makerere-based church with heavy security made up of police and army personnel.

Pastor Bugingo has since sacked the crew which was guarding his church and media house (Salt Media Uganda).

In the January 5 letter, the pastor told the director of ECCOZ Security Company, Mr Simon Peter Watch Kaswabuli, that the police have taken over his security affairs.

Mr Kaswabuli is also the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Mbarara District and is believed to have been a long-time acquaintance of the pastor.