How one graduate built a thriving business in Lira City

Lira City, known as the northern hub of vibrant industrial and commercial activity, has yet another inspiring story to tell — that of Jonathan Okello, a young man whose boldness and creativity are transforming lives through furniture craft.

Born out of a deep passion nurtured by DIY YouTube videos during his university days, Okello has built a thriving furniture business that now employs and trains over ten young people in modern furniture making, carpentry, and joinery.

Like many Ugandan youths, Okello’s journey was far from smooth. A Bachelor of Economics and Statistics graduate from Kyambogo University, he joined the growing number of job seekers who, despite years of education, fail to secure formal employment.

A fruitless job search

After graduating, Okello searched tirelessly for work — but to no avail. “After campus, I searched for jobs and couldn’t find any. Then the lockdown came, and I needed something to keep me busy, so I decided to try making a sofa set on my own,” he recalls. Unknown to him, this decision would shape his future. While still at university, Okello often visited furniture workshops in Kireka and Bwaise, where he learned valuable skills in carpentry and joinery. What started as curiosity would later become his calling.

Spotting a market gap

Okello noticed a troubling trend in his community — most people in Lira City bought quality furniture from Kampala. “It was very common for people to buy sofa sets from as far as Kampala, and that bothered me,” he says.

“I felt that quality furniture could be made right here at home.” Motivated by this market gap, Okello made a bold move. He sold his personal belongings to purchase the tools he needed and began producing furniture independently.

His first piece — a sofa set — earned him an unexpected business opportunity when a friend ordered a similar one for Shs800,000. More orders followed, all through word-of-mouth referrals within his network. That marked the birth of his entrepreneurial journey.

The rise of Mastermind Furniture World

In 2023, Okello officially launched Mastermind Furniture World along Oyam Road in Lira City. Six months later, he welcomed his first trainee, Daniel Otim, followed by Morris Ocen and others. The workshop quickly became a beacon of hope for unemployed youth seeking practical skills in modern furniture and upholstery.

Mercy Akello, trainee.

Today, Okello works with five permanent staff and four trainees, including a person with a disability. “These boys come to me with no hope,” he says softly.

“Most of them didn’t go far in school — they would otherwise be roaming the streets. Now, they’re earning a living as they train.”

He charges between Shs500,000 and Shs800,000 for training. His products — from sofa sets to wardrobes — range between Shs350,000 and Shs2m, depending on the design. On average, Okello earns about Shs3m in gross profit per month, a remarkable milestone for a self-taught craftsman.

Cyrus Olanya, trainee

Voices from the workshop

Sandra Amongin, a 25-year-old mother of one, couldn’t afford the full training fees. She works as a labourer at the workshop, performing basic carpentry tasks as she learns.

“I’m learning slowly and saving up to become a full trainee. The income I get from here helps me take care of my child,” she says.

Embracing the digital space

Okello beams when he speaks about the digital revolution that has boosted his business.

“Social media has been a goldmine for me, especially WhatsApp,” he says.

Through Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp Business, he has attracted clients from Kampala and even Ugandans in the diaspora who order furniture for their families back home. Indeed, his success underscores the power of digital marketing.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission’s 2023 Annual Sector Report, social media subscriptions rose to over 20 million from 13.7 million in 2020, opening new opportunities for small businesses to reach wider audiences.

Reimagining skills training

While vocational training is often touted as a solution to unemployment, Okello believes it must evolve with the times.

“Youth who train in urban workshops are more adaptable to market trends than those who go through formal technical schools,” he argues.

“The modern market wants creative, custom-made products — sofa sets, beds, cabinets, and even marble finishes. You have to be innovative to survive.”

Moris Eciru, trainee.

A message to the youth

Okello’s advice to fellow youth is both practical and passionate.

“Alongside graduate studies, young people should embrace hands-on skills. You never know what tomorrow holds,” he says.

He believes that flexibility and practical skills are the keys to tackling unemployment. “Formal jobs are few, but skills can feed you for life. Hands-on skills are the future.”

Indeed, in a country where the unemployment rate stands at 12.3 percent and over 4 million Ugandans fall under the Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET) category (National Population and Housing Census 2024), Okello’s story is a shining example of resilience, innovation, and the power of self-belief.