For decades, families across the greater Kibaale districts of Kakumiro, Kagadi, and Kibaale lived on their land with uncertainty, haunted by the fear of eviction by absentee landlords. Despite generations of occupancy, residents lacked legal ownership, leaving them without land titles and vulnerable to disputes, poverty, and land grabbing. Without secure tenure, many hesitated to build permanent homes or invest in long-term projects such as planting cash crops, keeping communities trapped in cycles of underdevelopment.

That story began to change in 2022, when the government, through the Uganda Land Commission, bought land from the absentee landlord and later surveyed and handed over land titles to sitting tenants. A mini-survey conducted by this publication among families who received titles nearly two years ago reveals that land values have risen, production has expanded, and residents are making lasting investments in their properties. Secure ownership is laying the foundation for economic growth and stability across the region. Ms Agnes Nyamahunge, 80, a resident of Kineka A Village, Ruguza Ward, Kibaale District, said her land title measures 2.9 hectares. She received it in 2022 after decades of living in insecurity.

“I inherited the land from my late father, Zakaria Bitamazire. For years, I stayed here without a title. I only paid Shs338,778 in stamp duty, and the rest was handled freely by government officials,” she said. With her land title secured, her relationship with the land transformed. “In the past, we used to cultivate and sell food, but never felt sure of the harvest. We lived knowing that the supposed owner could come at any time. This time, I am happy I no longer live a life of fear about my land,” Ms Agnes Nyamahunge added.

She also revealed that the titles allowed her to partition sections of land to her three siblings and grandchildren, who have since developed or sold plots at higher values. Land that was once undervalued now fetches competitive prices because buyers trust the ownership documents. Mr Thomas Byamukama, 36, a resident of Kyamanyanda Village, Kagadi District, said he too once lived in fear of eviction by a mysterious absentee landlord known only as Omuganda.

“The fear shadowed my childhood and adulthood alike because land ownership was uncertain, and development was nearly impossible,” he said. In 2023, however, he received four land titles processed by the Uganda Land Commission, all in his name. Since then, his family has made several investments, and the value of land has risen. What once cost Shs500,000 is now selling for more than Shs2 million.

Mr Byamukama said the titles gave him access to credit. “After receiving my land titles, my wife and I agreed to get a bank loan. I took one of the titles to the bank. It was valued for a loan of Shs5 million, but I only needed Shs1 million,” he added. He has invested part of the loan in poultry farming, buying 100 chicks and chicken feed. Within months, he earned Shs1.6 million after selling 80 broilers at Shs20,000 each.

The initial loan has since grown his business capital to Shs5 million, enabling him to open a shop for his wife. Ms Angyeria Tamuturano, 74, a resident of Kasozi Village in Kakumiro District, said she migrated from Kabale in 2013 and bought two acres for Shs400,000 from a fellow Mufuruki (migrant) without a formal agreement or title. “Shortly after settling here, I started hearing on the radio that the landowner would be evicting everyone,” she recalled.

Fear of eviction delayed her plans to build a permanent house. Even when she began small-scale farming, insecurity in the area hampered growth. In 2023, however, she received a land title for Block 125, Plot 65, measuring 0.0283 hectares. “This title also assures me that the graves of my family members buried here will never be disturbed. In the past, I lived in constant fear that if evicted, their graves could be demolished,” she said.

Mr Karwemera Shwekyerera, the chairperson of Kasozi Village, also recalled years of fear after migrating from Kabale in 1997. “A few days after buying the land and settling in the area, I started hearing rumours that the real owner of the land was coming back to evict me. I became very worried because I had already sold my land in Kabale and had nowhere else to go,” he said. The situation worsened when conflicts erupted between the Banyoro (indigenous people of Bunyoro) and the Bafuruki (migrants), who were accused of occupying land illegally.

“I had planted coffee and other cash crops on my land, but most times I would spend the whole day inside the house, waiting for the landlord to come and evict me,” Mr Shwekyerera said. In 2023, after receiving 10 titles under Block 125, he was finally able to secure a loan of Shs4 million. “ When I received the loan, I invested in buying and selling maize and goat farming. The business has been profitable, especially in good maize seasons. I thank the government for the titles, and the only way I can show my appreciation is by voting for President Museveni in 2026 to remain in power,” he added.

Since then, he has expanded his coffee plantations and food production. As chairperson, he has also witnessed a reduction in disputes. “In the last two years, I have not been called to settle any boundary disputes because, during the titling process, boundaries were properly marked. Everyone knows their land,” Mr Shwekyerera said. He added that the value of land had risen from Shs100,000 per acre in 1997 to as much as Shs4 million today, depending on location. Permanent houses and other developments have since emerged, turning once-insecure communities into thriving settlements.

Locals speak out

Getting credit.

“After receiving my land titles, my wife and I agreed to get a bank loan. I took one of the titles to the bank. It was valued for a loan of Shs5 million, but I only needed Shs1 million,” Thomas Byamukama from Kyamanyanda Village, Kagadi

Living in peace.