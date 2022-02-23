The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo (right) arrives for a press conference ahead of the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM) at the president’s office in Kampala on February 22, 2022. Ms Alupo was in company of  Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi (2nd left)  and the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr  Chris Baryomunsi (centre). PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

How parish model cash will be shared

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Parishes will receive Shs17m until end of this financial year as approved by Parliament while in the next financial year, starting July 1, the annual disbursements will increase to Shs100m.

Women and youth groups have been flagged as recipients of the biggest portion of the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, followed by men while the elderly and persons with disabilities will each get 10 percent.

