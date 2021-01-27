How parties shared seats in city, municipal elections

Wednesday January 27 2021
Muzaid Khemis (FDC), Arua City Central Division and Salim Uhuru (NRM), Kampala City Central

NUP has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while FDC made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities and the NRM taking western and eastern Uganda

By Monitor Team

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has scooped most of the positions in the urban council elections, leaving the Opposition parties and the Independents to share the remaining spoils. 
The NRM party scooped 24 slots, while the Opposition and Independent candidates shared the remaining 30 slots.
The latest results bolster the strong performance by the NRM party across the country, leaving the Opposition trailing. 

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities.

Jomo Mugabi (NRM), Mbarara City South Division and Muhamood Masaba Mutenyo (NRM), Mbale Industrial City Division


The ruling party was dominant in western and eastern Uganda, while the Opposition candidates dominated the central and northern Uganda. 
Central Uganda has continued to see NUP scooping more slots than other parties, followed by the NRM and still in the third slot comes the FDC party.

The ruling party performed better in the municipalities, while the Opposition candidates dominated both Kampala metropolitan and the new cities. 
Out of 25 divisions in the cities, 15 were taken by the Opposition and Independent candidates, while NRM scooped 10. 
Of the 31 municipalities, the figures are almost evenly shared, with NRM taking 15 slots, while the Opposition and independents combined have taken 16 slots.

Michael M. Nakumusana (NUP), Nyendo –Mukungwe Municipality

Candidate

Division/Municipality 

Party

KAMPALA CITY 

Paul Mugambe

Nakawa Division

NUP

Salim Uhuru

Kampala Central

NRM

Emmanuel Sserunjoji

Kawempe Division

NUP

Kasirye Nganda Ali

Makindye Division

NUP

Mberaze M. Zacchy

Rubaga Division

NUP

ARUA CITY

Muzaid Khemis

Arua Central 

FDC

Avutia Malon

Ayivu Division 

FDC

GULU CITY 

Patrick Lumumba

Gulu West

FDC

Geoffrey Otim

Gulu East

DP

LIRA CITY

Michael O. Achonga

Lira City West Division

IND

George Okello Ayo

Lira City East Division

UPC

MBARARA CITY 

Gumisiriza Kyabwisho

Mbarara City North

NRM

Jomo Mugabi

Mbarara City South

NRM

SOROTI CITY 

Peter Patrick Emaru

Soroti City West Division

FDC

Paul Omer

Soroti City East Division

FDC

FORT PORTAL CITY 

Richard Muhumuza

Fort Portal City Central

NRM

Mr Kiiza Joseph

Fort Portal City North

NRM

HOIMA CITY

Bosco Muhanuzi

Hoima City East Dvision 

NRM

Robert K. Ruhigwa

Hoima City West Dvision 

NRM

MASAKA CITY

Michael Nakumusana  

Nyendo –Mukungwe Mun 

NUP

Steven Lukyamuzi 

Kimaanya /Kabonera Mun 

NUP

MBALE CITY

Muhamood Mutenyo

Industrial City Division

NRM

George Mwanika

Northern City Division

NRM

JINJA CITY

Ashraf Nasser

Jinja South Division

NRM

Ayub Wabika

Jinja North Division

FDC

MUNICIPALITIES

Andrew T. Mangusho

Kapchorwa Municipality

NRM

Kenneth Orono Nyapidi

Tororo municipality

IND

Ayub Mukiliza

Bugiri Municipality 

NRM

Bamu Luwano

Iganga Municipality 

NUP

Sadik Amin Agele

Busia Municipality 

FDC

Aziz Luwano

Kamuli Municipality

NRM

Yasin Kyazze

Njeru Municipality

NRM

John Bosco Asea

Lugazi Muncipality 

FDC

Wilson Sanya

Koboko Municipality 

NRM

Geoffrey Ngiriker

Nebbi Municipality 

NRM

Mr Charles Makuru

Rukungiri Municipality 

FDC

Jacob Kafureeka

Ntungamo Municipality 

NRM

Sentaro Byamugisha

Kabale Municipality

IND

Richards Ndyana

Kisoro Municipality

NRM

Abel Kahara

Sheema Municipality

NRM

Mr Richard Byaruhanga

Bushenyi-Ishaka Mun

NRM

Apollo Kibeherere

Ibanda Municipality

NRM

Fabrice Rulinda 

Entebbe Municipality 

IND

Julius Mutebi

Kiira Municiality

NUP

Bakitte Reginah Betty 

Nansana Municipality 

NUP

Ssemwanga Godfery  

Makindye-Ssabagabo

NUP

Richard Okwera Ojara 

Kitgum Municipality 

IND

Patrick Ongom Eyul

Apac Municipality

UPC

Chance Kahindo

Kasese Municipality 

FDC

Ronald Kymuhendo

Masindi Municipality 

NRM

Erisa M. Nkoyooyo

Mukono Municiaplity

NUP

Richard Ocom

Kumi Municiaplity

NRM

Peter Abrahams Irar

Kotido Municipality

Ismael Mohamed 

Moroto Municipality 

NRM

Faustin Lukonge 

Mityana Municipality

NUP

Innocent Ssekiziyivu 

Mubende Municipality 

NRM

31 Muncipalities

11 cities (25 divisions)

Compiled by Franklin Draku, Perez Rumanzi, Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza, Milton Bandiho, Ronald Kabanza, Elly Karenzi, Jonan Bainimugisha, Joseph Omolo, Arthur Wadero, Shabibah Nakirigya, Irene Abalo, Felix Warom, Rashul Adidi and Ibrahim Adubango, Abubaker Kirunda, Isaac Otwii, Billy Okech, Godfrey Nsingwire, Simon Emwamu, Alex Ashaba, Enid Ninsiima, Francis Mugerwa, Micheal Woniala, Kitunzi Yahudu, Joseph Omollo, Fred Wambede, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik Fahad, Eve Muganga, Jessica Sabano & Barbara Nalweyiso

