How parties shared seats in city, municipal elections

NUP has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while FDC made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities and the NRM taking western and eastern Uganda

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has scooped most of the positions in the urban council elections, leaving the Opposition parties and the Independents to share the remaining spoils.

The NRM party scooped 24 slots, while the Opposition and Independent candidates shared the remaining 30 slots.

The latest results bolster the strong performance by the NRM party across the country, leaving the Opposition trailing.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities.

Jomo Mugabi (NRM), Mbarara City South Division and Muhamood Masaba Mutenyo (NRM), Mbale Industrial City Division



The ruling party was dominant in western and eastern Uganda, while the Opposition candidates dominated the central and northern Uganda.

Central Uganda has continued to see NUP scooping more slots than other parties, followed by the NRM and still in the third slot comes the FDC party.

The ruling party performed better in the municipalities, while the Opposition candidates dominated both Kampala metropolitan and the new cities.

Out of 25 divisions in the cities, 15 were taken by the Opposition and Independent candidates, while NRM scooped 10.

Of the 31 municipalities, the figures are almost evenly shared, with NRM taking 15 slots, while the Opposition and independents combined have taken 16 slots.

Michael M. Nakumusana (NUP), Nyendo –Mukungwe Municipality

Candidate Division/Municipality Party KAMPALA CITY Paul Mugambe Nakawa Division NUP Salim Uhuru Kampala Central NRM Emmanuel Sserunjoji Kawempe Division NUP Kasirye Nganda Ali Makindye Division NUP Mberaze M. Zacchy Rubaga Division NUP ARUA CITY Muzaid Khemis Arua Central FDC Avutia Malon Ayivu Division FDC GULU CITY Patrick Lumumba Gulu West FDC Geoffrey Otim Gulu East DP LIRA CITY Michael O. Achonga Lira City West Division IND George Okello Ayo Lira City East Division UPC MBARARA CITY Gumisiriza Kyabwisho Mbarara City North NRM Jomo Mugabi Mbarara City South NRM SOROTI CITY Peter Patrick Emaru Soroti City West Division FDC Paul Omer Soroti City East Division FDC FORT PORTAL CITY Richard Muhumuza Fort Portal City Central NRM Mr Kiiza Joseph Fort Portal City North NRM HOIMA CITY Bosco Muhanuzi Hoima City East Dvision NRM Robert K. Ruhigwa Hoima City West Dvision NRM MASAKA CITY Michael Nakumusana Nyendo –Mukungwe Mun NUP Steven Lukyamuzi Kimaanya /Kabonera Mun NUP MBALE CITY Muhamood Mutenyo Industrial City Division NRM George Mwanika Northern City Division NRM JINJA CITY Ashraf Nasser Jinja South Division NRM Ayub Wabika Jinja North Division FDC MUNICIPALITIES Andrew T. Mangusho Kapchorwa Municipality NRM Kenneth Orono Nyapidi Tororo municipality IND Ayub Mukiliza Bugiri Municipality NRM Bamu Luwano Iganga Municipality NUP Sadik Amin Agele Busia Municipality FDC Aziz Luwano Kamuli Municipality NRM Yasin Kyazze Njeru Municipality NRM John Bosco Asea Lugazi Muncipality FDC Wilson Sanya Koboko Municipality NRM Geoffrey Ngiriker Nebbi Municipality NRM Mr Charles Makuru Rukungiri Municipality FDC Jacob Kafureeka Ntungamo Municipality NRM Sentaro Byamugisha Kabale Municipality IND Richards Ndyana Kisoro Municipality NRM Abel Kahara Sheema Municipality NRM Mr Richard Byaruhanga Bushenyi-Ishaka Mun NRM Apollo Kibeherere Ibanda Municipality NRM Fabrice Rulinda Entebbe Municipality IND Julius Mutebi Kiira Municiality NUP Bakitte Reginah Betty Nansana Municipality NUP Ssemwanga Godfery Makindye-Ssabagabo NUP Richard Okwera Ojara Kitgum Municipality IND Patrick Ongom Eyul Apac Municipality UPC Chance Kahindo Kasese Municipality FDC Ronald Kymuhendo Masindi Municipality NRM Erisa M. Nkoyooyo Mukono Municiaplity NUP Richard Ocom Kumi Municiaplity NRM Peter Abrahams Irar Kotido Municipality Ismael Mohamed Moroto Municipality NRM Faustin Lukonge Mityana Municipality NUP Innocent Ssekiziyivu Mubende Municipality NRM 31 Muncipalities 11 cities (25 divisions)

