Four-year-old Trinity Nakisuyi Nabirye Zabeela who was reportedly murdered in Jinja District by a pastor and his lover, PHOTO/courtesy

How pastor, lover conspired to kill landlord’s daughter

By  Philip Wafula

  • A six-year-old brother of the deceased said he last saw Nabirye playing with her friends around Ms Manase’s home.
  • Ms Zulaika Manase, a neighbour, said most  people who attend prayers at  Sserubiri’s church are women.
  • The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, earlier told Daily Monitor that Sserubiri confessed to committing the crime after blood stains were recovered from his church.

A four-year-old girl, who was reportedly murdered in Jinja District by a pastor and his lover, was first sent to buy a soda and cake.
The drink reportedly made her drowsy before she was murdered.

