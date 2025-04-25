How police busted criminal gang in eastern

The Police Flying Squad is holding 23 people in connection with cases of terrorising and killing people in eastern Uganda. Some of the suspects are detained at the Flying Squad headquarters in Kireka, a Kampala City suburb, to help with investigations.

The police accuse the group of involvement in several aggravated robberies and three murder cases in various districts, which include Iganga, Kamuli, Kaliro, Mayuge, Kayunga, Kangulumira, Busia, and Buwenge and Bugembe towns in Jinja. Sources close to the investigation told Monitor that the suspects revealed they were organised and drilled on carrying out terrorism-related acts while detained in Kirinya Prison.

“Majority of the group members have criminal records and had been previously incarcerated at Kirinya Prison, but secured bail with the help of their lawyers and got reunited to engage in these criminal activities,” the source said. Sources said the Flying Squad detectives first arrested one suspect from Butongole Village, Namaremba Sub-county in Bugweri District.

This provided the breakthrough as the suspect led the detectives to the clinic where they recovered two sub-automated rifles, one sub-machine gun, 12 live bullets, one Toyota Prado motor vehicle, and four motor vehicle number plates.

The preliminary investigation by the police shows that two guns were sourced by two of the suspects from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The police said from November 2024 to March 2025, the gang killed three people, injured nine, and robbed Shs294 million. Mr Kituuma Rusoke, the police spokesperson, confirmed the operation but declined to elaborate.

“The Flying Squad commander said we will wait as they are unable to share any information now,” he said. Police records indicate that the criminal gang, which comprises a range of skills, had participated in different cases of aggravated robberies and murders where money and lives were lost.

A detective said: “Some of the suspects include clinical officers, triggermen or the one who carries the gun and shoots when necessary, a mechanic, who repairs and alters or changes their number plates for motor vehicle and motor cycles used by the group, and an armoury man who recruits and provides motor vehicle for use in operations.”

Cases cited

The police records show that the gang masterminded the Mbale aggravated robbery where David Ongom, an accounts clerk with Lumolo Trading Company in Mbale City, was trailed, shot, and robbed of Shs50m as he headed to dfcu bank, Mbale City branch. They were also accused of robbing Shs100m from a businessman in Iganga, another Shs400m from Tembo Steel Rolling Company in Iganga, and Shs21 million from Ema Opusi, a mobile money agent at Wanyama Mutekanga Cell in Jinja City.

They were also cited in the murder and robbery at Praise God Hardware in Buwenge Town Council in Jinja District, where they allegedly killed Mbaddi Bumali and injured Eric Matege, and also robbed Shs12 million. The 2024 Police Annual Crime Report showed that both robberies and murders were on the increase.

The police statistics indicate a total of 4,329 homicide cases were reported to police in 2024 compared to 4,248 cases that were reported in 2023, giving an increase of 1.9 percent while 8,163 robbery cases were reported to Police countrywide in 2024 compared to 7,772cases reported in 2023, giving a 5 percent increase in this crime category.

The report said cases of robberies where lethal weapons were not used were 5,047 cases, while cases of aggravated robberies where lethal weapons, including firearms, knives, hammers, and machetes, were used were 3,116 cases.

Suspects detained in Kireka at the flying squad headquarters

· Najib Kyonjo Soni

· Isabirye Phillimon

· Kabuso Nicholas

· Muwanda Akandwanaho

· Kiviri Musa

· Ssozi Ivan

· Kampere Amin

· Bazze Salim

· Faizo Kamanda

· Katongo Muzafalu

· Erungo Derick

· Nakaye Jacklin

· Kayiwa Paddy

· Mugisha Teo

· Wamubirigwe Henry

· Mulumba Mohammad

· Wamala Sakibu

· Kamanda Sinani