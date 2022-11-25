How police busted gang targeting bodas

Police have bust a gang that has been robbing boda boda motorcycles and properties of passengers in Makindye and Rubaga divisions of Kampala.

The gangs alter the chassis numbers and forge number plates before selling the boda bodas to unsuspected buyers.

Intelligence officers, who have been following the crime syndicate for months, said the suspects have been selling the stolen motorcycles to upcountry cities and towns like Gulu City.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said three suspects have been arrested with forged log books.

“The teams are still compiling the evidence against the gang. When investigations are complete, they will be taken to court,” he said yesterday.

The criminals have been grabbing properties of victims on the walk-ways and roads, especially during rush hours. Several riders have lost their lives.

Mr Owoyesigyire on Wednesday said after officers of the Directorate of Crime Intelligence attached to Katwe Police Station gathered information about the gang, they raided a shop at Youth Centre, Kibuye I in Makindye Division and recovered machines used to change chassis and engine numbers.

“We also recovered a motorcycle with registration number UFL 534V, but upon clear observation, its original number plate was UFS 840M,” he said.

Detectives at Katwe Police Station established that the number plates and chassis numbers of the recovered motorcycles were corresponding with the details in Uganda Revenue Authority.