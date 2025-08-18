How police dismantled top armed gang in Uganda's eastern region

This was no ordinary armed gang that simply raided victims, stole from them, and moved on to the next target.

The nameless criminal syndicate, based in eastern Uganda, was far more organised and systematic. This group was so well-structured that it had its own medical team, mechanics, reconnaissance units, and operational squads to carry out its crimes.

The leaders had even established a system for distributing the proceeds from their activities. From December 2024 to April, the gang carried out at least 14 known robberies across more than 10 districts in eastern Uganda and parts of Buganda.

It is alleged that the gang killed two people and injured at least half a dozen of others during their attacks. According to police records, the gang amassed over Shs600 million in cash through a series of robberies across 10 districts in just six months.

The gang's operations have largely been halted following a joint operation led by the Police Directorate of Crime Intelligence, which resulted in the arrest of 27 suspects and the recovery of two firearms.

Several vehicles suspected of being used in the robberies were also seized.

A security source, speaking anonymously because of restrictions on discussing ongoing cases, stated that the suspects were arrested in various districts across the Busoga sub-region, including Iganga, Kamuli, Kaliro, Mayuge, and Buwenge. Others were found hiding in Busia, Buikwe, and Kayunga.

ADF connection

“Some of the suspects were former members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, who were granted amnesty. We are working to determine whether they still have ties to the ADF or if they were operating independently,” the source revealed.

Due to legal concerns, the identities of the suspects will not be disclosed. The police also recovered two firearms believed to have been used in the robberies and in the murder of two victims across several districts in the Busoga region.

Superintendent of Police Michael Kafayo, the spokesperson for the Busoga North Police Region, declined to comment on the operation, citing the complexity and number of cases still being investigated.

According to one source, the increase in armed robberies targeting businesses since December 2024 led the police to deploy a joint security task force, led by the Directorate of Crime Intelligence (CI), to address the rising threat.

The gang incidents

One of the earliest recorded incidents of the gang’s activities occurred in Mbale City in December 2024. Fifteen armed accomplices trailed David Ongom, an accounts clerk at Lumolo Company in Jinja, as he was delivering Shs50 million to dfcu Bank in Mbale.

The suspects ambushed him, spraying red pepper in his eyes to disorient him, which caused him to stop and abandon his motorcycle. One of the assailants grabbed the bag containing the money, and Ongom was shot in the thigh during the attack. He was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Investigators later discovered that one of the suspects followed Ongom to the hospital to check if he had survived the injuries. At first, the police treated the robbery as an isolated incident.

However, almost two months later, on February 3, the gang struck again in Jinja, using the same methods to rob Emma Opusi, a mobile money agent. They shot him dead and undressed his body before making off with Shs21 million. Despite the police’s efforts to identify the suspects, they remained elusive. Realising that the police had not mounted an effective response, the gang shifted their operations to other districts.

On February 23, they targeted Kalpesh Shamji Rathod, a businessman from Tan Distributors, as he was travelling from Bugiri to Tororo. They robbed him of Shs36.4m. Despite the police dividing their forces to track the robbers, the gang managed to elude capture.

A week later, they struck again in Mayuge District, robbing a mobile money operator of Shs12 million before moving on to Kayunga District, where they stole Shs25 million from another businessman.

The gang’s rampage continued, with multiple robberies across different districts.

On March 8, they targeted a cashier from Tembo Steel Rolling Mill in Iganga, stealing Shs40 million. They fired shots into the air to scare off any potential witnesses before fleeing with the loot. In response, law enforcement agencies began coordinating their efforts, setting up a single team to investigate the region-wide series of robberies.

A breakthrough came when a 29-year-old male suspect, a scrap dealer from Buikwe District, was arrested in Busia Town, Busia District. He cooperated with the police, providing vital information about his involvement in the gang and naming 11 other suspects.

His testimony led to the arrest of two more individuals in Bugweri District, where they recovered two firearms. Investigators continued to trace and arrest additional suspects, resulting in the discovery of Ugandan and Kenyan vehicle licence plates, which were believed to have been used in the robberies.

Though two firearms were recovered, investigators discovered that the gang operated with four firearms in total, two of which remained unaccounted for.

Despite some arrests, the gang persisted with its criminal activities. On March 25, they attacked businessman Alex Mugabe in broad daylight in Iganga, robbing him of Shs100m.

The criminals continued to crisscross districts, making detection difficult. They struck again in Buikwe District on March 29, and once more in Jinja District on April 4, before moving on to Tororo District on April 7, where they robbed Shs50m from Atara Rajesh Prabhudasbhar.