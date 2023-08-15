How police recovered over 200 stolen OPM iron sheets

Police have recovered 215 iron sheets that are suspected to have been stolen from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the iron sheets were recovered on Sunday, in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

“On Sunday, at about 10pm, police in Entebbe through the DPC (Division Police Commander) received information of a vehicle Reg No UAZ 305A Isuzu, which was at a construction site loading iron sheets and these were suspected to be stolen,” Mr Owoyesigire said yesterday in a statement.

He added: “The officers responded that night and cordoned off the area and today early in the morning, we dispatched a team for further management to understand further the details of the iron sheets and what prompted the whistle blower that the iron sheets were stolen.”

Police said the observation they made is that the area where they found the iron sheets is a construction site in Nkumba, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District and has an enclosed perimeter wall belonging to someone only identified as John.

“We found there the motor vehicle UAZ 305A, which had already loaded 51 iron sheets. We managed to recover 164 iron sheets in one of the rooms at the construction site, which brings the total of the iron sheets to 215,” Mr Owoyesigire said.

He added that the iron sheets, in particular, were marked for Office of the Prime Minister.

“We have got some evidence from the construction site such as the metre number of the electricity and also the metre number of National water. This, of course, will help us ascertain identities and particulars of the owner and we shall follow up from there,” he said.

He added that the exhibits have been transported to Entebbe Police Station and that the construction site is still cordoned off as a crime scene.

The impounding of the suspected OPM iron sheets in Entebbe at the weekend, comes at the time when three ministers are before the Anti-Corruption Court in connection with alleged diversion of thousands of iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

Update: Entebbe police have cordoned off a home in Nkumba Bulufulu Katabi Town Council after discovering over 300 iron sheets hidden inside, believed to be from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The iron sheets, which were in the process of being repainted red, are reportedly… pic.twitter.com/KMa2iKzdFN — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) August 14, 2023