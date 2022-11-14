How police rescued kidnapped Kyotera pupil

There was excitement on Saturday evening as police reunited 7-year-old Jonathan Lubuulwa with his family, hours after rescuing him from suspected kidnappers.

Police and other security agencies Saturday afternoon nipped in the bud of abductors who kidnapped Lubuulwa from Kyotera District and hid him in a rented room in Nansana, a metro Kampala City suburb.

Lubuulwa, a Primary One (P1) pupil at Master Cares Christian School was kidnapped on the evening of November 6 as he played with his friends opposite Total Petrol station in Kasambya Cell, Kyotera Town Council. A few hours later, it was confirmed that the boy had been abducted and the suspected kidnappers demanded a Shs15 million ransom.

According to Mr Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander, police detectives tracked the telephone number of kidnappers to negotiate ransom with the victim’s parents.

“We have arrested two suspects who had rented a room in Nansana to keep the child as they sought money before releasing the boy,” he told Monitor.

Police say the suspects are residents of Kyotera Town and were selling chapattis near Total Petrol Station where the victim was kidnapped from.

Surprisingly, the suspects were employed by the victim’s mother Ms Sarah Nabaggala to make chapatis at her business.

“Those boys [suspects] have been selling chapatis in front of my retail shop. I hired them in 2019 to that business and could hardly expect them to do such a thing," she explained on Sunday.

She added: "These people [suspects] are hard-hearted to the extent that at one point I thought that they had killed my son. I'm glad that Jonathan is still alive."

Ms Nabaggala disclosed that she had spent about Shs13million, including money borrowed from friends, in a bid to trace her missing son for nearly a week.

"I have spent money ranging from Shs500, 000 to Shs1million to track those boys daily. I had to hire other people who worked closely with police to help in the search for Jonathan. Friends who lent me money want it back,” she noted.

Ms Nabaggala hailed security agencies for rescuing his son.

"I have not had sleep for the last six days but the security team that I worked with has not had any rest since we started the search. I therefore applaud,” she says

According to police, the suspects now detained at Masaka Central Police are to be charged with kidnap and aggravated murder.

Meantime, Lubuulwa’s family members are worried that the suspects could soon be released to the community.

"These people had known Ms Nabaggala for a long time and they know we have been behind their arrest. We request government to penalise them and make sure they don't come back in the community to harm us,” one of the family members who preferred anonymity told Monitor on November 13.

Past incident

On July 3, 2021, 2-year-old Shaza Kato, son to Ms Caroline Rutajumwa was kidnapped in Mutukula Town, Kyotera District and the family spent close to Shs65m though the abductors had requested for Shs85m.