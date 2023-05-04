How police tracked 3 suspected ADF rebels

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) is holding three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror suspects who were arrested in Buikwe District.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said the suspects had been carrying out hostile activities targeting Ugandans.

He added that the suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Buikwe.

“During the operation, they were intercepted and arrested. We also followed a tip-off from the community who were suspicious of them,” he said.

“We reiterate that these were not arrested for their beliefs or ideology or religion but were targeted because of their involvement in hostilities against Ugandans,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Mr Enanga, this was a CMI-led operation in coordination with the territorial police in Njeru where the suspects, who are linked to the ADF terror network in the country, lived.

“We have been tracking them and these suspects were arrested from Kisungu zone in Namwezembiko in Njeru in Buikwe District and taken into the custody of CMI,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, the country is still facing threats from remnants of the ADF who are recruiting nationals into terror activities.

“So as joint security agencies, we have continued to intensify operations against any persons linked to acts of terrorism and we also continue to monitor all homes, places of worship and businesses which are acting as domains for the coordination of terror activities,” he said.

Background

About ADF

The ADF is a Uganda rebel group which in the 1990s terrorised mainly western Uganda border areas in Kasese, Bundibugyo and Kabarole districts before starting a campaign of indiscriminate killings in Kampala by tossing grenades in mainly crowded bars.

Their signature brutality manifested on June 8, 1998 when the marauding rebels struck Kichwamba Technical Institute in Kabarole District, burning dead 80 students and abducting about 100.