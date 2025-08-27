How police tracked person of interest in Entebbe murder

Police have revealed how they tracked a person of interest, linked to the killing of a retired couple in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District in July. Detectives reportedly used SIM Card Classification Technology to track down a man, now in custody at Entebbe Main Police Station. David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Florence Mutaaga, 62, were killed at their residence on Plot 17, Research Road, Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division, on July 7. A source familiar with the inquiry, but not authorised to speak to the press, told Daily Monitor that detectives identified and arrested one of the persons of interest on Sunday.

“The method used to get the suspect is called SIM Card Classification Technology. All the phones that were near the victims or the crime scene at that moment were tracked by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and that is how he was found out this person,” the source said. Daily Monitor could not independently verify this account. Efforts to obtain a comment from police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke were unsuccessful by press time. On Monday, police escorted one of the detained persons of interest back to the crime scene, where they spent several hours. In a phone interview later, Mr Kituuma said: “At the moment, it would be too premature to call them suspects because the investigations are ongoing.”

Another security source confirmed that the Police Flying Squad Unit picked up the persons of interest on Sunday evening and transferred them to Entebbe Police Station for questioning. The following day, it is reported they were taken to a house in Lugonjo-Nakiwogo, about two and a half kilometres from the Mutaagas’ residence. Police sealed off the area and searched the building, though it remains unclear what was recovered. Neighbours declined to comment, describing the matter as sensitive.

Background

The Mutaagas had recently returned to Uganda after more than three decades in Switzerland, and had only settled into their new home. Their children, Isabel Najitta Mutaaga and Mark Ernest Kabenge Mutaaga, have reportedly refused to travel back home to Uganda until their parents’ killers are apprehended, citing security concerns. The couple were stabbed to death by a masked assailant, captured on CCTV cameras at their home. The attacker’s voice was also recorded. Police subsequently released both the image and audio, and placed a Shs50m reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

President Museveni has since stated that security agencies had “made a leap” in tracing the killer. In the audio clip released by police, the assailant—dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and red trousers with white stripes—appeared to know the deceased’s background. “We suffer. Your children have studied, and me, I am at home suffering. Now go to the hospital… Mutaaga, come and help your husband and take him to the hospital,” the suspect is heard saying. Investigators believe the recording could provide a crucial lead in unmasking the perpetrator.

Tracking.

