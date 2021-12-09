How police tracked suspects in theft of hospital ambulance

The ambulance, a Toyota Land Cruiser, UG 6812 M, was discovered missing after the then Resident City Commissioner, Mr Martin Orochi, made a request for an ambulance to transport two injured URA enforcement officers to Kampala for treatment. Photo | File

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • The van, which is valued at Shs300 million, was stolen on the night of March 27 from the hospital premises and has not been recovered to date.

Police used phone tracking devices to arrest five prime suspects in connection with the theft of an ambulance belonging to Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

