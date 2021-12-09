How police tracked suspects in theft of hospital ambulance

Police used phone tracking devices to arrest five prime suspects in connection with the theft of an ambulance belonging to Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

The van, which is valued at Shs300 million, was stolen on the night of March 27 from the hospital premises and has not been recovered to date.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, the Arua District Police Commander, Mr Jude Nasucha, said the suspects include three hospital staff.

“These are people who are directly involved in the theft of the ambulance. We have arrested the person who drove the ambulance out of the hospital and the one who duplicated the gate keys. We have also arrested the askari [security guard] who opened the gate and the external men who sold the ambulance. So these arrests are a big win for us,” he said.

According to police, the five people who were arrested at the weekend are giving “good” clues of where the ambulance was sold.

The theft of the ambulance, according to a report of a private investigator hired by the hospital, exposed the rot and laxity in security and administration at the facility that has been riddled with numerous cases of stolen equipment.

When asked about the identity of the five suspects, the police were cagey to divulge their details, arguing that their identities will be revealed when they are arraigned before court.

In August, Daily Monitor reported about a private investigators’ report that pinned hospital bosses over the stolen ambulance.

Confirming the report, the Arua Regional Referral Hospital Board chairperson, Dr Sam Okuonzi, said: “It is true we engaged a private company to do investigation. And the findings are quite interesting because the administrators were found to be negligent in managing the vehicles at the yard. We shall also take action on the hospital administrator and the director in regards to the negligence.”

While appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Covid-19 recently, the hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko, said: “Yes, an ambulance got lost and we reported the matter to police and it is under investigation. I will walk to police to request for information on how far the investigation has gone. I cannot speak much on this.”

Background