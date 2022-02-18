Prime

How political parties  shared Shs23 billion

At least seven political parties with representation in Parliament have received a share of the Shs23b from the Electoral Commission (EC) for running their activities and meeting other budgets, Daily Monitor can reveal.

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The Political Parties and other Organisations Act mandates government to fund parties with representation in Parliament.

  • In terms of figures, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has majority representation in Parliament, received Shs17b; National Unity Platform (NUP) got Shs3.1b, and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) received Shs1.7b.

  • Other political parties that received the money include Democratic Party (DP) (Shs485m), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) (Shs485m), Justice Forum (Jeema) (Shs53m), and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) (Shs53m).

According to EC officials, the money was sent to the political parties this month as soon as it was received from the ministry of Finance as provided for by the law.
In terms of figures, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has majority representation in Parliament, received Shs17b; National Unity Platform (NUP) got Shs3.1b, and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) received Shs1.7b.

