How politics of give-and-take shaped Kayunga LC5 election

Ms Harriet Nakweede of National Unity Platform (NUP) addresses the media . Photo/Michael Kakumirizi

By  Fred Muzaale

  • The Kayunga by-election saw government big wigs campaign for the NRM candidate and entice voters with promises of service delivery.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Mr Andrew Muwonge, was last Friday declared winner of the hotly-contested Kayunga LC 5 by-election.
In a tightly contested election, the Kayunga District Returning Officer, Ms Jennifer Kyobutungi, declared the 36-year- old winner after he garnered 31,830 votes while his closest rival, Ms Harriet Nakweede of National Unity Platform (NUP), got 31,380 votes.
Mr Magid Nyanzi (Independent) came third with 1,286 votes, Mr Boniface Bandikubi (Independent) got 470 votes, Mr Jamir Kamoga son of late Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo, the incumbent district chairman, who died in office got 279 votes. Mr Anthony Waddimba of Democratic Party polled 158 votes.

