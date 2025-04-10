How poorly treated waste is taking us closer to the grave

The ongoing discharge of untreated or inadequately treated human waste into the environment, combined with the shrinking wetland coverage—crucial for naturally filtering bacteria from wastewater—is heightening health risks for urban residents in Uganda.

According to a new report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on waste management in urban areas, government-owned sewage treatment plants have continued to release poorly treated waste with higher than tolerable levels of germs. This is happening amid a deplorable situation in urban slums.

In Katanga, a slum located just three kilometres from Kampala City centre, the persistent use of polyethylene bags ("flying toilets") and open defecation, with the bags often discarded in drainage channels or solid waste dumps, further worsened pollution problems, according to an assessment by this publication last month.

These vices lead to contamination of water for human consumption, driving the high government and family spending on healthcare for preventable diseases such as diarrhea and cholera.

Many urban dwellers in the country still collect water from spring wells for domestic consumption and preparing food to sell to people. Mr Edward Akol, the Auditor General, in the November 2024 report, noted that the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has taken "reasonable actions to improve the quality of effluent discharged" from the sewage treatment plants in the last three years. He, however, noted that this is not sufficient to guarantee public health.

“The follow-up assessment notes that although NWSC has taken reasonable actions to improve the quality of effluent discharged between 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, the effluent in Mbarara, Masindi, and Hoima is still above the acceptable standards,” he stated. “Additionally, there is still a lack of testing for Bacteriological Faecal Coliforms (BFC) post-treatment, which poses health risks to the health and environment,” he added.

The management of NWSC, in their official response to the OAG, indicated that they would “carry out effluent discharge tests of Bacteriological Feacal Coliforms (BFC) in major treatment facilities to ensure compliance with the effluent standards.” “NWSC shall increase the frequency of desludging wastewater in the Hoima, Masindi, and Mbarara, which did not comply with the standards.

Over the next three years, NWSC shall secure more sludge dumping facilities,” the Corporation added. The national environmental standard set for any sewage effluent discharged is a maximum of 10,000 colony-forming units of bacteria per 100 mililitres.

However, the auditors noted in 2015 that the review of the test results indicated that in some cases, the level of BFC in the effluent discharged was way beyond the maximum accepted limit, with a compliance rate at 70 percent in 2012 and 0 percent in 2013. But this has also not changed much, according to the 2024 audit.

"NWSC has made improvements to effluent quality over the last three years through compliance with effluent standards for Biological Oxygen Demand, Chemical Oxygen Demand, and Total Suspended Solid.

However, the affluent discharge from many areas still does not comply with standards for faecal coliforms," the report reads. "Disinfection with chlorine to meet faecal coliform standards is expensive, creates harmful byproducts (cancerous Trihalomethanes (THMs),) and isn't necessary because the receiving water resources are capable of reducing faecal coliforms to non-dangerous level with time,’’ the audit report reads further. The Auditor General also observed that there is an urgent need to increase coverage of sewerage services.

“The interventions made by NWSC in ensuring access to sewerage services are well noted although more efforts are still needed to ensure sewage services are accessed by more people in the urban centres as only 24.9 percent of the targets has been achieved; and the Public Sanitation Facilities (PSFs) coverage progress of 89 percent needs to be expedited to achieve 100 percent coverage.

The Audit recommendation is partially implemented,” Mr Akol observed. According to the report, the majority of the sewage treatment plants (83 percent) were found to be operating without valid discharge permits by the time of the audit in November 2024. The OAG noted that without discharge permits, “it is not possible to monitor if NWSC is discharging effluent in a manner and form” that is not harmful to the environment.

Dangers

According to health experts, Uganda continues to struggle with a high burden of diseases related to poor water quality and poor sanitation. Many people in urban areas in Uganda still use spring wells, which are prone to contamination by human waste, especially in the rainy season when there are flash floods.

Dr Herbert Nabaasa, the Commissioner for Environmental Health at the Ministry of Health, said in an interview on March 19 that the country is losing over forty children daily due to diarrhoeal diseases. “The national statistics indicate that there are about 43 children who die daily due to diarrhoeal diseases. Diarrhoea diseases don't stop at only diarrhoea, but they also lead to stunting in children, which has long-term effects on their productivity,” he observed.

Mr Moses Kiwanuka of Mbarara University of Science and Technology, in a 2023 peer-reviewed report following a study in Bwaise, Kampala, uncovered health risks in using the spring water in the area. In the report, the researchers observed that although the water looks clean, the level of germs was above the World Health Organisation (WHO) tolerable limit. “E-coli (germs) values were between 1.35 -13.75Cfu/ 100ml in all seasons. Both total coliform and E-coli were above the permissible limit of o Cfu/100ml in all seasons,” the report reads.

“Therefore, treatment or boiling before drinking should be encouraged in the community. Also, proper solid waste management and pit latrine construction strategies should be used in the area,” the researchers recommended.

Drug resistance and cancer Dr Henry Kajumbula, a microbiologist at Makerere University, said inappropriate disposal of human waste and drugs are also contributing to the spread of drug-resistant bacteria in the population. “Sometimes, the antibiotics we've used get into the environment. They may get into the environment either through our urine. When we pass urine, some of the antibiotics that we've taken may be in the urine,” he said.

“When we have some leftover antibiotics and we throw them in the environment or some of these industries that may be manufacturing, if somehow they pour these leftovers of antibiotics in the environment, then, again, they will expose organisms in the environment to these antibiotics, killing off those (that are susceptible) and giving these resistant ones a chance to multiply,” he added.

The country is facing a rising threat of antibiotics resistance, with health experts calling for urgent action to stem the problem linked to more than 7,000 annual deaths in the country. Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the Commissioner of Water Resources Planning and Regulations at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the problem of water pollution is also results from environmental destruction.

“If we destroy the environment, we indirectly hamper the self-filtration capacity of water bodies,” Dr Tindimugaya said.

The Commissioner observed that the other contributing factor is wastewater being discharged untreated by some industries. According to scientists, industrial effluents may contain heavy metals (like lead, mercury, and arsenic), persistent organic pollutants, and other toxic chemicals that can cause long-term health problems, including cancer, reproductive issues, and developmental problems.

The Commissioner observed that the ministry is increasing efforts to address these issues. “We are using environment protection police who are ensuring that industries don’t discharge wastes untreated,” Dr Tindimugaya said. He also said NWSC was constructing a standard facility to effectively treat wastes before discharging and that the government is also increasing interventions to protect water catchments in rural areas.

A woman collects water from a spring well in Katanga slum, Kampala, on March 19. The area struggles with poor waste management which risk contaminating water. PHOTO/TONNY ABET

Bwaise, Fort Portal in the spotlight Mr Richard Rubongoya, an environmental scientist from the Makerere University Department of Environmental Sciences, indicated in a recent study report that the Kabundaire National Water and Sewerage Corporation sewage treatment facility in Fort Portal is “not efficient in adjusting a number of parameters thus releasing a low-quality effluent to the environment.” “This is depicted by the fact that most of the parameters analyzed were above the maximum permissible limits of the Nema standards,” the researchers wrote.

“The town has expanded, thus increasing wastewater discharge. This has probably caused the overloading of the sewage treatment plant, which ultimately resulted in a decrease in its treatment efficiency. Discharge of the secondary effluent into the Mpanga River catchment area is likely to exacerbate the problem of pollution and increase public health hazards,” the report reads further.

The peer-reviewed 2019 study report titled ‘Performance of Lagoons in Sewage Treatment in Fort Portal Municipality, Western Uganda’ was published in the Quest Research Journal owned by the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology, Pakistan.

Water treatment on the other hand, improves the quality of water to make it appropriate for a specific end-use. Water treatment removes contaminants and undesirable components, or reduces their concentration so that the water becomes fit for its desired end-use. The treatment is crucial to human health.





Affluent discharge.

‘‘NWSC has made improvements to effluent quality over the last three years through compliance with effluent standards for Biological Oxygen Demand, Chemical Oxygen Demand, and Total Suspended Solid. However, the affluent discharge from many areas still does not comply with standards for faecal coliforms,” the report reads

Danger

Poorly treated waste, whether solid or wastewater, poses significant risks to human health and the environment, including contamination of water sources, soil, and air, as well as the spread of diseases. Open and unsanitary landfills are known for releasing harmful substances into groundwater.

Mr Edward Akol, the Auditor General in the December 2024 report

“The follow-up assessment notes that although NWSC has taken reasonable actions to improve the quality of effluent discharged between 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, the effluent in Mbarara, Masindi, and Hoima is still above the acceptable standards,” he stated.

Dr Callist Tindimugaya, Commissioner at the Water Ministry

“If we destroy the environment, we indirectly hamper the self-filtration capacity of water bodies. [On policing] We are using environment protection police who are ensuring that industries don’t discharge wastes untreated.”

Mr Richard Rubongoya, environmental scientist from Makerere University

“The town has expanded, thus increasing wastewater discharge. This has probably caused overloading of the sewage treatment plant, which ultimately resulted in decrease in its treatment efficiency.

Key statistics for KCCA sanitation survey of 2017

Pit-latrines are the predominant sanitation technology in Kampala at 66 percent. 38 percent of the pit-latrines are unlined, which poses significant risks to groundwater and environmental pollution.

Most unlined pit latrines are situated in Kawempe, whilst the least number of unlined pit latrines are found in Central Division. Flush toilets to the sewer and septic tanks constitute 33 percent of the sanitation technologies in the city.

Only 8 percent of the population accesses the municipal sewer network services. A total of 1,506 properties, equivalent to a population of 11,000, lacked sanitation facilities. 7 percent of Kampala’s population accesses safely managed sanitation.

2 percent of sanitation facilities (latrines and septic tanks) openly discharged faecal sludge to either a drain, ground or water body and thus contaminating the environment.

42 percent of the population accesses unimproved sanitation. Nationally, up to 30 percent of the population (13.7 million people) do not have access to clean and safe drinking water, according to 2023 report by Ministry of Water and Environment.



