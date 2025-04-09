How Quarter 4 money will be shared

The quarter four expenditure of Shs19.79 trillion for the Financial Year 2024/2025 released yesterday indicates that the Agro Industrialization, Tourism, Minerals, Science, Technology and Innovation (ATMS) are the main winners of the public expenditures because of their potential to drive Uganda’s Ten Fold Growth Strategy.

The second winners are the enablers of the ATMS, which included the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Uganda Police Force, State House, Uganda Prison Services, infrastructure, Human Capital Development, and the revenue collecting institutions. While releasing the quarter expenditure for FY2024/2025, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, said the sectors under ATMS would receive funds from the treasury for their operations in both development and recurrent. The breakdown in ATMS indicates Agro-Industrialisation (A): Shs524.68b has been released towards agro-industrialisation. Of this, Shs130.77b is for operations and research, while Shs393.91b is for development projects.

Mr Ggoobi said the institution includes the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, National Animal Genetic Resource Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), and the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro). “Tourism development (T) Shs41.12b has been released for the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and Uganda Tourism Board. Of this, Shs22.78b is for non-wage recurrent activities and operations, and Shs18.34b is for the development projects, that is development of the Source of the Nile project, among others,” he said.

Mineral-Based Industrial Development, including oil and gas (M)-Shs224b for Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) of which Shs166.5b is to cater for East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) financing; and Shs6.88b under Petroleum Authority of Uganda for both Non-Wage recurrent and development budget. Mr Ggoobi said Science, Technology and Innovation, including ICT –Shs169.31b for interventions under Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of ICT, and National Guidance and National Information Technologies Authority of Uganda (Nita-U). “Of this, Shs41 billion is for last mile connectivity under the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project (UDAP) and Shs119.14b to support the science economy,” he said. The computed figures that have been released show that under the enablers of the ATMS, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs allocated Shs1.05t. Of this, Shs407.97t is for operations, and Shs637. 5b for development projects. “Uganda Police Force Shs144.72b, of which Shs61.27b is to cater for contractual obligations for intelligence systems, construction of accommodation for officers and acquisition of specialised machinery and equipment, among other development obligations,” he said. Mr Ggoobi said State House has received Shs196.07b of which Shs190.64b is to cater for operational costs under vote; Uganda Prisons Services Shs49.99b, of which Shs9.47b is for cotton and furniture production, construction of prisoner and staff accommodation, completion of silo storage facilities in Rwimi and Lugore Prisons.

Infrastructure A total of Shs2.11t has been released to Ministry of Works and Transport. Of this Shs1.901t caters to debt for contractors for National Roads and the district, urban and community access roads (DUCAR) network; preliminary works for the implementation of Standard Gauge Railway; Kalangala infrastructure services (KIS) ferry; among others. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has received Shs515.92b for development. About Shs311.17b will cater to rural electrification, transmission lines, and construction of a dedicated powerline in Ntungamo to provide power to inspire Africa Coffee factory and H5 Tin factory, and mineral development. Mr Ggoobi said the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs has released Shs11.4b for the implementation of the Greater Kampala Urban Development Project and operations for the Ministry.



Human Capital Development

Released figures show that Shs290.28b has been released for the Ministry of Education and Sports. Out of this, Shs155.81b is to cater to the no-wage recurrent activities and Shs134.47b for Uganda Secondary School Expansion Project (USEEP), rehabilitation of secondary schools, and rehabilitation of health training institutions.

Alongside this, Shs110.35b has been released for public universities, Uganda Management Institute, and Law Development Centre. Related to this development, Shs17.79b is allocated to their capital development projects. For Ministry of Health, Mr Ggoobi said 272.71b will support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) in order to sustain the routine immunization program, construction and rehabilitation of existing health facilities, and procurement of medical equipment for the selected health facilities and outstanding contractual obligations.

Computed statistics show that Shs110.65b has been released for the National Medical Stores (NMS) for the purchase of essential drugs and medicines. The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development also falls in the enablers of ATMS, and Shs93.8 billion has been released for its operations.

Out of this, ShsShs43.9 billion is to cater for the operational budget as well as subvention under the Ministry, including the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) requirements. To not more under the enablers of ATMS: Shs57.65 billion has been released under the Uganda Cancer Institute and Uganda Heart Institute.

Of this, Shs43.29b for contractual obligations and Shs14.36b for their operations. Regional Referral hospitals, including Mulago and Butabika have been allocated Shs36.89b where Shs32b is for non-wage recurrent budget. The Ministry of Local Governments also has a role to play among the enablers of ATMS; as such Shs316.06b has been released for its operations.

Mr Ggoobi clarified that all budget balances for development were released in quarter three, therefore, no development funds have been released in this quarter. He said Shs124.43b has been released to Uganda Revenue Authority to facilitate operations; Shs5.03b for Uganda Registration Services Bureau; National Citizenship and Immigration Control (Shs17.1b) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Shs1.79 billion).

The Uganda Shilling is also the big winner in the FY2024/2025, Mr Ggoobi said since the start of the financial year, the Uganda Shilling has maintained relative stability against the US dollar. “In March 2025, the Shilling appreciated by 0.3 percent, trading at an average mid rate of Shs3, 667.9 per US dollar, compared to Shs3, 677.7 per US dollar in February 2025. This was partly due to increased dollar inflows, particularly from; offshore portfolio investors, good export performance; remittances and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) especially in the oil sector,” he said.

Mr Ggoobi further stated that in 2024, the Uganda shilling gained 6.1 percent, making it Africa’s best performing currency. In the last 10 years, the shilling has depreciated by only 32.9 percent compared to Kenyan shilling that depreciated by 42 percent. Adding that other peers like Ethiopia, Egypt Angola and Namibia had their currencies depreciated by more than 500 percent.

External Sector

Mr Ggoobi said Uganda's total export earnings in quarter two FY2024/2025 amounted to $2.17b, reflecting 12.1 percent growth compared to $1.93b in quarter two FY2023/2024. Exports of mineral products, fish, simsim, and electricity contributed to the improved earnings.

Loser

Uganda’s import bill grew to $3.43b in quarter two 2023/2024. This increase was attributed to higher value and volume of non-oil imports. For Foreign direct Investment (FDI) and Remittances, Mr Ggoobi said remittances in the quarter two of FY2024/2025 amounted to $355.60m, up from $351.69m in the same quarter of the previous year, representing 1.1 percent growth. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) grew by 20.6 percent in quarter FY2024/2025 compared to the same period in FY2023/2024.

Mr Ggoobi said FDI reached $902.59m, up from $748.28m, mainly driven by investments in the oil and gas sector. Mr Ggoobi said by the end of March, government had collected domestic revenues amounting to Shs22.379t against a target of Shs22.516t implying a cumulative shortfall of Shs136.64b. During the final quarter of the financial year, URA and other revenue-collecting institutions are expected to collect a total of Shs9.37t.

Economic outlook

Mr Ggoobi said based on the first-half performance, the economy is projected to grow by 6.4 percent by the end of the financial year. Inflation is expected to average 3.5 percent, while the foreign exchange rate is projected to remain stable, supported by continued inflows of FDI into the oil and gas sector, offshore investments, and export receipts. “On the fiscal front, domestic revenue performance is expected to reach 100 percent of target,” Mr Ggoobi said.



