Prime

How ready are schools for girls who got pregnant during lockdown?

Teenage mothers with their babies in Teobia Village, Kole District, on November 16 last year. Thousands of school girls across the country will not return to school after getting pregnant or married during the Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO | FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Most of these girls don’t know who is responsible and in circumstances where one knows, you find that it is a close relative behind the vice.

Learners in primary and secondary have returned to school after two years since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
While releasing the school calendar on December 15, Ms Janet Museveni, the minister of Education, said girls who became pregnant during lockdown should be allowed to continue with their studies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.