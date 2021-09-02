How residents trapped suspected machete killer

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Erias Tumwebaze, 28, a resident of Kabingo Village, in Lwengo District, shivers as he recounts how he narrowly survived death on Tuesday after a suspected machete-wielding killer made an attempt on his life.

Tumwebaze narrates that on the fateful day he stepped out of his house to prepare for Islamic prayer called Fajr as usual, not realising the danger he was in.

He said his assailant was hiding at the corner of his house adjacent to the pit-latrine armed with a machete and club and wearing gloves and a blood stained trouser.

Tumwebaze says he sensed danger and moved a step back as his assailant attacked and managed to run away and call for help.

“I only survived by Allah’s grace. The killer was ready to take my life,” Tumwebaze told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He said neighbours quickly gathered and launched a man hunt for the assailant, who was caught at around 10am while hiding in a bush.

The area chairperson, Mr Gibril Mukasa, said: “The residents, who were about 300 with machetes and sticks, cooperated well and surrounded the bush where he [suspect] was hiding. They attempted to lynch him, but I called police which rescued him from angry residents.”

He said some residents, who were first at the scene told him that the assailant had an accomplice, who fled through Lyakibiriizi swamp.

He added that the residents heard him say: “Even though you have killed that one, we shall come back for you.”

Mr Edison Agaba, the speaker of Kyazanga Rural Sub-county, said residents from the villages of Kabingo, Buyingo, Kanyogoga, Mpumudde, and Kyandaazima worked together to arrest the suspect.

“Even though he tried to dress like other people by removing some of the clothes he was wearing including a jacket, residents managed to identify him,” he said.

Mr Joseph Bugembe, the chairperson of Kisekka Sub-county said they swiftly responded to a call by the top security leaders in Lwengo and formed vigilante groups of between 10 to 15 youth per village, who patrol their villages at night together with the police.

“Our vigilantes were formed immediately after the meeting with the RDC, and other security officers from the district on Monday and they are currently doing commendable work,” he said.

Police reacts...Suspect still in hospital

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson, said police have not yet interrogated the suspect because he is still bed ridden at Kyazanga Health Centre IV.

“The suspect is currently getting treatment for the wounds he sustained, but he is under our guard. We shall interrogate him to get more valuable information from him when he recovers,” he said.