How Rukiga leaders plan to protect, promote multiplication of crested cranes

Following the increased degradation of Rushebeya-Kanyabaha wetland in Rukiga District that has threatened the natural habitat of the Crested Crane and Uganda Kobs in the area, local authorities have emphasized the need to pattern with NGOs in creating awareness and providing alternative source of livelihood to reduce human pressure on the wetland.

The chief administrative officer for Rukiga District, Mr Eliab Ntarwete Begumya and the LCV chairman Mr Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere on Wednesday said that plans are underway to sign a memorandum of understanding with the International Crane Foundation (ICF) streamlining their work plans aimed at proper wetland conservation and protection and promoting the multiplication of Crested Crane in the district.

The non-for profit conservation organization was established in 1973 in the United States of America and it was registered in Uganda as an international NGO in January 2020 with an objective of conserving the cranes and the ecosystems, watershed and fly ways on which they depend. Kit currently operates in western Uganda.

“Rushebeya-Kanyabaha wetland is the natural habitat for the Crested Crane and the Uganda Kobs. The fact that the two appear on the nation’s court of arm, we must devise means of protecting this wetland to protect them and create a conducive environment for their multiplication. We are ready to pattern with NGOs that are ready to create awareness besides providing alternative sources of livelihoods to the communities neighboring this important ecosystem thus reducing human pressure on this important wetland,” The Rukiga district LCV chairman Mr Mbabazi Kakwerere said.

The International Crane Foundation (ICF) field coordinator Ms Phionah Orishaba said the organization is ready for the partnership because it has been doing related work in the district since 2020.

She later handed over about 10 tons of Napier grass that will be planted on hill tops and valleys in the district to stop soil erosion and making the land productive for agricultural thus discouraging people from wetland encroachment an activity that interferes with the natural habitat of some of the important creatures that include the crested crane.