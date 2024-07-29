How rural financial centres save Ugandans from high interest rates

Andrew Kyepa, CEO of the Uganda Federation of Maul Geumgos (village bank) Community Credit Cooperatives (UFCC), believes that establishing rural-based financial centres will protect poor Ugandans from exorbitant interest rates charged by commercial banks.

"The path to financial inclusion is rural development. We must establish rural-based financial institutions capable of providing affordable financial services," he told this publication on Monday.

Uganda's National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2023-2028 aims to reduce poverty and promote economic growth through affordable financial services. However, 34 per cent of Ugandans remain financially excluded.

The strategy also fosters a competitive financial sector through the implementation of financial sector policies that create an environment for fostering competitiveness in the private sector, driving economic growth and employment in addition to encouraging a savings and investments culture among adults, to promote economic growth job creation.

Mr Kyepa urges support for these individuals through affordable financial services. UFCC recently launched a rural financial facility in Buwama, Mpigi District, to foster financial inclusion and rural development.

State Minister for Cooperatives, Fredrick Ngobi Gume, during the launch of the Buwama rural facility, emphasised the importance of cooperatives in enhancing access to financial services.

Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, acknowledged that high interest rates persist due to government borrowing from commercial banks.

“When government increasingly borrow money, the banks can’t reduce the interest rates because they are having a better borrower who is not likely to default, whose address is known and they are usually paid on time. The institutions will be reluctant to reduce the rates,” Ggoobi said while speaking at the sidelines of a two-day National Microfinance and Savings Groups conference held in Kampala (July 17-18).

Ggoobi noted that interest rates remain high, citing low savings and poor collateral as drivers. He advocated for reducing interest rates to a single figure.