How schools calculated Shs3,000 per day fees

Students of Everest College at the school in Luweero District last Thursday. The school has allowed parents to pay Shs3,000 per day for school fees. PHOTO / DAN WANDERA.

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This was intended to cater for the struggling parents, whose earnings were greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and could not afford raising school fees.

Last week, it emerged that some schools in Luweero and Kampala districts had come up with a flexible plan of daily school fees payment which was as low as Shs1,000.

