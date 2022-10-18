How schools can respond, manage Ebola cases 

A Ministry of Health official attached to the Ebola response team in Mubende District has tipped schools on management of suspected Ebola cases.

Mr Bernard Lubwama calls for streamlined emergency systems and structures at schools.

“Avoid the panic and anxiety often triggered by rumours over a suspected case but remain vigilant. Have proper records of every learner, including the places where they come from , especially the day scholars,” he says.

The emergency Ebola guidelines include use of temperature guns at the school gate. Any temperature above 38 degrees should be monitored for the next five minutes. When the temperature remains above 38 degrees, the school should use the emergency telephone lines to get to the medical teams.

Schools should have regular roll calls to find out why particular learners are absent and getting the details clearly on record. Learners that are absent for more than two days (48) hours from school should have clear reasons that should be investigated.

Schools should have information about particular learners that have lost their respective dear ones and are possibly absent. The school should have the details from the learner to ensure safety of both the learners and the entire school community.

Offer counselling services to both the learners and teachers. Schools should hire professional counselling services and also have a school nurse manage cases of sickness at the earliest time possible.

In Mubende District, schools have been advised to desist from overloading the school vans.

“The children at times over squeeze inside the vans that transport them to and from school. There could be a likely transmission in case there is a case as a result of contact,” Mr Lubwama reveals.

Having hand washing equipment stationed at the different school buildings is a good health practice. The hand washing facilities should have the soap applied while washing the hands.

Limit the physical body exercise, including the sports and games activity where children sweat.

In Mubende, authorities have suspended visitation days for third term. Students with fees balances have been advised to contact parents through known telephone contacts so that they don’t travel back home.

The Ministry of Health has issued the Ebola alert hotlines that include; 0800200043-Toll free, 0762640374, 0762640379, 0762659215 (MTN), 0708052008, 0702869375, 0708052008 (Airtel).