The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero, appears before a select committee of Parliament over allegations of misappropriation of funds on November 18, 2021. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

How scientists shared Covid-19 vaccines cash

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Although some Ugandans doubt whether there is the capacity to develop a vaccine, the seeming negativity could also be a result of a delay by government to fulfil its promises.

Government records indicate that scientists at Makerere University, Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) got the biggest chunk of funds channelled towards the development of Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

