How security foiled planned Budget graft protest

Security forces yesterday foiled a planned demonstration by a group of people protesting against alleged budget corruption.

A joint force of the police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) arrested one person and dispersed many others.

The public uproar comes after several Members of Parliament were last month arrested and taken to court over budget graft.

The arrests followed orders from President Museveni after the State-of-the-Nation-Address on June 6 to investigate Finance and Parliamentary officials involved in Budget graft.

Heavy deployment

The anticipated protests have led to a heavy deployment of security personnel on roads leading to Parliament. Even access to the House by members of the public has been restricted.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Area police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, the heavy deployment at Parliament is to deter any protests.

“We have deployed heavily at Parliament because there was a planned protest by a certain group of women but these were stopped and this deployment is to continue,” Mr Onyango told this publication yesterday.

Mr Onyango revealed that this deployment is to continue until there are no threats directed towards Parliament.

“These women who were demonstrating were two, one was arrested and the other escaped. The one who was arrested will be charged with holding unlawful assembly,” Mr Onyango said.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Defence Public Information Officer, while speaking to this publication yesterday in a telephone interview, referred us to Mr Chris Obore, the director of Communication and Publication Affairs at Parliament, for more information on the heavy deployment at Parliament.

“...Ask Mr Obore because no deployment can take place at Parliament without the authority of the Speaker,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

“Parliaments world over are security sensitive. Is there a Parliament without security deployment? I don’t think so,” Mr Obore said.

The law

Under the 1995 Constitution, every person has the freedom to assemble and demonstrate together with others peacefully and unarmed and to petition the government.