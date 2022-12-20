How security hunted down suspected ADF rebels in Wakiso

Police in Wakiso District have killed two suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The incident took place in Kito Village, Kiryanira Parish, Gombe Sub-county, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District on Sunday.

This followed a police raid on a room that the suspects were renting. Witnesses say police fired 16 times at the door before gaining access.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the suspects were part of a group of seven people who were being monitored by security agencies.

The group allegedly sneaked into the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo with rifles.

“Last night, teams from the Flying Squad Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit rounded them up in Matugga (Wakiso District). There was a fierce exchange of gunfire which led to the killing of two ADF terrorists. Two guns and explosives [were] recovered,” Mr Enanga said.

A detective from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence who was at the scene told Daily Monitor that police began tracking the group early this month after the attack on Kyabadazza Police Station in Butambala District. Two civilians were killed in the attack.

The detective, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said civilians arrested two suspects from the Kyabadazza Police Station attack.

He added that police recovered two walkie talkies and two mobile phones from the suspects.

“The suspects were part of a group deployed to do reconnaissance but we used those mobile phones to trace the entire group,” the detective said.

The detective added that on Friday, security operatives raided another terrorist cell in Maganjo, Wakiso District and arrested two other suspects who are part of the group.

“Upon Interrogation, the suspects told us how they went to the Democratic Republic of Congo for Training, how they killed the CAO for Bukwo District , attacked Busika Police station and Kyabadazza Police Station,” he said.

Mr Deo Ssesazi, the councillor of Kiryanira Parish in Wakiso District, said the residents did not know what the suspects were up to.

He added that the landlady of the room that the suspects were renting informed the village leaders of their arrival in the village when the two people came to rent her house.

“After cleaning the scene, police went with the landlord to get a statement from her and other related information but we hope to see her soon,” he said.

According to one of the neighbours of the suspects, the duo have been staying in the room for the last eight months and often had guests over.

Previous incident

Last Tuesday, over 17 suspected ADF rebels were killed and 13 others captured by security operatives after they raided villages in Ntoroko District in western Uganda.